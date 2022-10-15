Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators was founded in 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The organization was founded to give recognition to outstanding women educators, and to help build a fraternal fellowship and support system among women in the field of education. The organization, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is dedicated to educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding.
Over the years, Tau chapter has been involved in many community based projects through donations of money and volunteer hours including participation in the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, and Alzheimer’s, and The Longest Day. In addition, the local chapter supports International altruistic projects: St. Judes Research Hospital for Children and Alzheimer’s Research. Tau Chapter annually awards a $1,000 scholarship to a qualifying education major transferring from Somerset Community College to a Kentucky college or university to complete their degree.
There are also opportunities for Alpha Delta Kappa members to earn scholarships and grants for continuing education, enrichment, and to promote study of the arts for students in the classroom. Alpha Delta Kappa members share a unique interest in enhancing their professional attitudes and attributes. If you are a woman educator you are cordially invited to attend a meeting to learn how you too can become a part of this dynamic organization. Tau Chapter meets at 5 p.m., on the third Monday each month at Ferguson Baptist Church Fellowship Building. If you are interested in learning more about our organization drop in and see what we are all about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.