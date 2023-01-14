I’m not sure when our town started the unspoken rule of not scheduling extracurricular events on Wednesday evenings, but I would bet that the tradition was solidified in early 1963 when ministers county-wide voiced their approval of and appreciation for keeping that night sanctified as “prayer meeting night.”
In other news from January of 1963, the county coroner got the assistance of the local newspaper in pleading with the public to cut down on the number of wrecks and murders that were taking place in the community – and Somerset High School was beginning to realize they were in desperate need of an expansion. The high school dropout rate across the county, however, was alarmingly high compared to today’s expectations.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in 1963, from the pages of the Jan. 10, 1963, Somerset Journal.
Peoples Bank Too Tough for Would-Be Burglars
Pulaski County was threatened with its first bank burglary since the days of Jesse James Tuesday morning, but the vault of the Peoples Bank in Science Hill apparently proved too tough for the would-be outlaws. Nothing was taken yesterday when burglars gained entrance to the bank by chopping a hole in the ceiling directly over the door to the vault. They chopped through plaster until they reached concrete reinforcement. They then moved their operation several feet toward the front of the building and chopped another hole in the floor, this time gaining entrance to the office section of the bank. They discovered a time-lock on the vault set to open several hours later and thick walls of steel and concrete surrounding the other sides of the safe. No charges have as yet been filed. According to legend, Jesse James and his band of outlaws rode into Somerset fully intending to hold up one of the banks. By chance, a group of hunters had congregated on Fountain Square early that morning waiting to purchase hunting licenses before embarking on a day’s hunt. When the James gang rode in and its members saw the hunters armed with shotguns and rifles on the Square, they fled Somerset, thinking that their plans had been given away. Incidentally, the outlaws rode on to Adair County where the next day they held up the Columbia bank. Pulaski County’s record of never having a successful bank robbery remains intact.
Killed in Crash
Two men fleeing from Somerset City Police last night resulted in Pulaski County’s first traffic fatality of 1963. Lawrence “Blondie” Dick, 40, of Somerset, died at about midnight from injuries suffered when the automobile in which he was riding left Kentucky 80, approximately two miles east of Somerset. The driver of the car (a 31-year-old male) is in Somerset City Hospital in fair condition. According to officials, the police cruiser reached speeds in excess of 75 m.p.h., but could not overtake the 1955 Plymouth station wagon (which) continued on at speeds estimated at over 100 m.p.h. Officials stated that (the driver) had apparently been drinking and added that manslaughter charges would be filed today.
Man Struck by Car
Roy Silvers, Oak Hill Road, was injured Thursday night when struck by a car at the intersection of the Oak Hill Road and U.S. 27. Silvers was admitted to Somerset City Hospital for a broken leg and a possible broken hip.
Somerset School Board Seeks Special Election to Approve Building Tax
Residents of the Somerset Independent School District will soon be asked to approve levying a special tax to finance construction of a new high school building. In an open letter to citizens Sept. 15, the board reported that Somerset High School must be expanded “if our children are to receive the type of training that society is demanding.” The board pointed out in the report that the high school expects to enroll 786 students in September 1963 and anticipates growth to over 800 by September 1966. The high school enrolled 714 students for the 1962-63 year. The present high school building was constructed to accommodate 500 students.
Officers Inspecting Trash Dumps; Offenders Fined in Court
Pulaski County officials and personnel of the Pulaski County Health Department are joining forces this month to put an end to the dumping of trash, garbage, dead animals and other waste materials at improvised dumps on the sides of county roads. Termed “Operation Clean-Up,” officials plan to see that the roadsides are cleaned up and kept clean. Fines range from $10 to $300, Judge John Garner said, and several persons who have been found guilty in recent weeks have been fined in those amounts. “No Dumping” signs have been erected in the area of Parker’s Mill and Elihu roads after a dead cow was found. The owner of the cow was fined in county court and made to dispose of the cow. Friday morning a dead calf was found partially hidden under an old mattress. Several dead dogs also have been found. The trash has been dumped in a natural drain leading to Sinking Creek, contaminating the water supply used by other cattle, increasing the spread of brucellosis, better known as undulant fever, and other cattle-borne diseases. The City Dump off East Highway 80 is the only public dump in the county.
Burnside Council Seeking Aid for Construction of Sewer Line
The City of Burnside last week filed application for Federal assistance in the construction of a sanitary sewer system which would serve the Burnside area. Senator John Sherman Cooper has told members of the council that he would work to get approval of Burnside’s application.
Fire Damages Saline Home
The three-bedroom frame home of Paul Jones at Saline was extensively damaged by fire late Tuesday night, Somerset Fire Chief Gilbert Keeney reported. A clothes closet, living room and bedroom were on fire when the department arrived. Jones had been home earlier in the evening, but had left and his wife and two children were visiting in Somerset.
Dr. William Wyatt Appointed
Dr. William W. Wyatt, 41, a native of Chicago, has been named director of the Pathology Department at Somerset City Hospital, Administrator E.L. Crozier announced this week. Dr. Wyatt is married to the former Miss Carolyn F. McNabney of Coffeyville, Kansas. Mrs. Wyatt is a graduate of Kansas State University and is an x-ray technician. Dr. and Mrs. Wyatt have one daughter, Carole, 6, and two sons, Mart, 11, and Stan, 10. They are making their home at 108 Marydale Avenue.
Junior Chamber of Commerce Buys Hillcrest Pool
The Somerset Junior Chamber of Commerce purchased the Hillcrest Swimming Pool yesterday in an effort to save one of Pulaski County’s finest recreation facilities. Jack Mandt, president of the Jaycees, said that several weeks ago it was reported to the Jaycees that the tract of land in which the pool is located was to be sold and converted into residential subdivision lots. “We felt that this would be a serious loss to our community. We know that industry looks at the recreational facilities in a community when it is seeking a site to locate, and this pool is an important part of the recreational offerings of Pulaski County,” Mandt said.
Local Ski Jumpers Discuss Projects
Members of the Lake Cumberland Ski Jumpers discussed plans for building a ski jump, laying out a slalom course and obtaining liability insurance for both, at the regular monthly meeting at Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association building Monday night. No action was taken on the three proposals, but they will be discussed further at a later meeting.
Boy Scout Troop 39 to be Organized
There will be a meeting of all interested boys and their parents in the Scout Room of First Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon at 4 o’clock for the purpose of reorganizing Troop 39 which is sponsored by the church. The troop has not been active for some time, preventing some boys from an opportunity to learn Scouting.
Somerset Ministers Express Appreciation
The Somerset Ministerial Association last week expressed its appreciation to civic clubs, social organizations and to the high schools for not scheduling meetings, basketball games and practice sessions on Wednesday night so as to not interfere with prayer meeting services. Wednesday night has traditionally been the night for prayer services in the churches of all faiths and the Ministerial Association emphasized the importance of prayer and encouraged more people to participate in the services. “We have a community of which we can be proud because of the churches, schools, community spirit, stability and many fine organizations and groups that work for betterment of the community,” the association explained.
From the Editor:
Pulaski County Coroner Norman Farris reported that 29 persons died violently in the county last year. Of this number, 12 were killed in automobile accidents, and in second place was six murders. Other deaths were attributed to accidental gunshot wound, accidental poisonings, electrocution, carbon monoxide poisoning, accidental drownings, suicide and a farm tractor accident. These figures should be most disheartening to the citizens of Pulaski County. It should be everyone’s aim in 1963 to cut down on the number of traffic accidents. The number of murders in the county is out of proportion with population figures. Pulaski County has recorded more murders than is usually recorded in Lexington, which has twice the population as our county. Stiff regulations and laws should be enforced to change the picture for the upcoming year. Some have said that capital punishment is not a deterrent to crime. Neither is leniency.
Community News:
-Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Eastham announce the arrival of a son, born Saturday, Jan. 5, in the Somerset City Hospital. He is their first child and has been named Craig Douglas Eastham. Mrs. Eastham is the former Miss Christine Burton of Nancy. Mr. Eastham is a popular employee in the meat department of Harry’s Market.
-Mr. and Mrs. Chester Copeland announce the arrival of a son Saturday, Jan. 5, in the Somerset City Hospital. He is their first child and has been named Chester William Copeland Jr. Mrs. Copeland and the baby are now at their home on Crawford Avenue.
-Did you know only 35 percent of the boys and girls of Pulaski County who graduate from the eighth grade also graduate from high school? As Homemakers we should become most concerned with this most important community problem. “School Dropouts and World Awareness Through Citizenship” was the lesson presented by Mrs. Don Orwin to the Betterway Homemakers Club, which met with Mrs. H.R. Ledford Wednesday, Jan. 2.
-Mrs. Eugene Gosser, who has been confined to her home on Park Avenue since Christmas because of illness, is reported improving.
National News:
Employers and employees began paying an additional four-eighth cents each in Social Security payments Jan. 1. The Social Security tax boost changes the rate from three and one eighth cents to three and five eighth cents each for the employee and the employer. And the increase does not stop with this year’s hike. Taxpayers and employers can expect additional Social Security raises in 1966 and 1968.
Wedding Announcement:
Miss Janet Lee Kirby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Kirby, Shopville, and Seaman Jerry Wayne Whitaker, U.S. Navy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey N. Whitaker, Acorn, were married Monday, Dec. 31. The wedding took place in the First Baptist Church, Gate City, Va. The bride chose for her wedding a costume suit of navy blue wool with matching accessories. Mrs. Carlos Hawk of Squib was the bride’s only attendant. Mr. Carlos Hawk served as best man. The bride is a 1961 graduate of Shopville High School and is employed as a secretary and receptionist at Somerset City Hospital. Seaman Whitaker is also a graduate of Shopville High School and is in the U.S. Navy stationed at Mayport, Fla. After a short wedding trip in Virginia Mrs. Whitaker returned to Somerset and Seaman Whitaker reported for sea duty at Mayport.
Obituaries:
-The Rev. Bert Whitaker, a prominent Baptist minister in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, and former pastor of some 17 churches in Pulaski County, died Friday at the Somerset City Hospital after an illness of about five years. Mr. Whitaker, 65, was previously pastor of the Rock Lick Baptist Church. He had served at Bethlehem, Burnetta, New Enterprise, Slate Branch, Faubush, Cedar Point, New Hope, Okalona, Whetstone, Bethany, Camp Ground, Flat Lick, Piney Grove, McKinney, and the First Baptist Church of Mt. Victory. He had organized several of the churches. He had been in ministry for the past 33 years. During his ministry, he ordained and baptized 1,852 persons. He officiated at 300 wedding ceremonies. Mr. Whitaker was married to Lula M. Mize in 1913. Survivors include his wife; two sons, Denton Whitaker, Squib, and Orvis Whitaker, Somerset; four daughters, Jewell Whitaker, Cincinnati, Jetta Kingkade, Dayton, Ohio, June Hines, Roanoke, Ala., and Lois Adams, Somerset; and six brothers and sisters. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday at the Bethany Baptist Church with the Rev. E.R. Prather officiating. Burial was in the Short Creek Cemetery.
-Mrs. Flora C. Nelson, 86, of 207 Park Avenue, died Monday, Dec. 31, after several years illness. The daughter of the late Amanda Girdler, she was born June 8, 1877, in Pulaski County. She was married to Henry G. Nelson in 1895. He preceded her in death. Mrs. Nelson was the oldest member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and had been a member for 70 years. Survivors include three sons, Hobart Nelson, Somerset; Granville Nelson, Erlanger, and Merle F. Nelson, Park Hills, Ky.; two daughters, Mattie Jordan and Pearl Poynter, both of Ludlow; 12 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. Funeral services were held Thursday in the chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home with the Rev. Davis King and the Rev. C.M. Hill officiating. Burial was in the Somerset Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The Somerset High School cheerleaders and their guests were performers on the Nick Clooney Show televised from WKYT-TV, Lexington. The program was an hour-long dancing party, participated in by Connie Huff, Jeanette Howard, Corky McLeod, Anne Ping, Mary Richard Shearer and Suzanne Richie and their guests. Each cheerleader was permitted to invite two girls and three boys to participate on the program with them, making 36 Somerset boys and girls on the program. During the program, Mr. Clooney presented a panel discussion on the subject, “Who is the most important man living today and why.” The panel was composed of John R. Allen, Johnny Cross and Susan Ramsey, who were guests, all of whom gave a creditable account of their opinions. Mr. Clooney presented the cheerleaders a trophy for being on the program.
-The Somerset Briar Jumpers, boasting only a 6-3 record for the season, were ranked in the top 25 of Kentucky high school basketball teams by the Associated Press today. The Briar Jumpers were tied with Hazel Green for the No. 25 spot.
-The Pulaski County Maroons came back strong after a week lay-off and launched into the second part of their schedule by downing the McCreary County Indians 77-69 in the National Guard Armory Friday night. Led by David Stringer’s 26 points, the Maroons jumped to a 11-4 lead early in the first period and were never headed.
-The Burnside Generals lost a grueling battle to the Eubank Bulldogs Friday night at Eubank as the ‘Dogs found the right combination in the last three quarters and rolled up a score of 72-46.
-The Ferguson Warhorses were tamed by the Wayne County Cardinals Saturday night in the Wayne County gym, 47-44.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-First and Farmers National Bank – Oldest in years, modern in service. Total assets and liabilities as of Dec. 31, 1962: $17,817,908.92. Board Chairman: R.G. Williams Jr. President: J.T. Wilson. Vice Presidents: Alonzo Carter and Dr. Brent Weddle. Cashier and Assistant Vice President: P.G. Kimball. Assistant Vice Presidents: Kathleen Hill and Denton Russell. Assistant Cashiers: Marietta Farrell, William B. Gragg, Carrol B. Hail, Sam Isaacs, and Thomas E. Ledridge. Directors: Alonzo Carter, Chester Copeland, Joe W. Davidson, Paul Dexheimer, Marvin Johnson, Russell Jones, James F. Prather Jr., Dr. Brent Weddle, R.G. Williams Jr., and J.T. Wilson. Burnside Branch Manager: Jeffrey Littrell.
-Burton and Poynter Bargain Store – 1335 E. Mt. Vernon Street. Each department has items reduced 20 percent. New and used furniture and household items.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale: Completely stocked service station, next to Mac’s Drive-In, West Somerset. Contact Mrs. Jungling or J. Heber Lewis Oil Company.
-For sale: 186-acre farm, eight room house with running water, five room tenant house, two large barns. Land in high state of cultivation. 2.03-acre tobacco base. Farm is well watered – a fine cattle or grain farm. See John E. Tarter, Nancy, Ky.
-For rent: Seven rooms and bath, part basement, stoker furnace, in Central School district. $50 per month.
-Office space for rent: Virginia Theater Building. Excellent location for doctor or lawyer. Phone Paul Kimball, First and Farmers Bank.
Showing This Week at the Kentucky Theatre and Virginia Theatre:
A Very Private Affair – Pressure Point – If a Man Answers – It’s Only Money – I Like Money – Susan Slade – Murder, She Said – The Hunters – The Beast of Hollow Mountain – The 300 Spartans – The Firebrand – Bridge to the Sun – The Magic Sword
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.