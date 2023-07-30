Amid Kentucky’s extreme summer temperatures, high humidity and prolonged heat can make being outdoors uncomfortable and dangerous. During this time, you need to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them. These include heat exhaustion, heat cramps and the most serious heatstroke (also known as sun stroke).
Heat-related illnesses occur when a person’s body cannot properly cool itself. These sicknesses can occur at any age, but people at greatest risk include infants and children up to four years old, adults 65 and over and those who are overweight. Additional factors that may lead to heatstroke include exertion in hot weather, sudden exposure to hot weather and lack of air conditioning, Certain illnesses and medications, such as antihistamines and antipsychotics, can also increase risk of heat-related illnesses. Wearing too many layers or clothes that prevent sweat from evaporating, drinking alcohol and becoming dehydrated may trigger heatstroke.
Older adults are at risk for many reasons. Sweat glands, which help cool the body, often diminish in number with age, and those remaining may not function as well as they once did. Existing health problems, especially involving the heart, lung and kidneys and some medications can also increase older adults’ risk of heat-related illness.
You can take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from overheating. Here are some tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: 1. Keep up to date on the weather forecast and stay in your home or another air-conditioned facility, such as a mall, public library or heat-relief shelter if the temperatures and humidity are forecasted to be extreme. 2. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, such as exercise or gardening, during the hottest hours of the day. 3. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, fruit or vegetable juices. Drink even when you are not thirsty. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. 4.Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing. 5. Avoid using your oven and cover windows that receive direct sunlight to keep your house cooler. 6. Take cool showers or baths to help yourself cool down.
Know the signs of heatstroke—high body temperature, dizziness, fatigue, lack of coordination, cold and clammy skin, racing heart rate, headache, nausea/vomiting, changes in cognition and/or behavior, rapid breathing, muscle spasms and/or cramps and ankle swelling. Heatstroke is a potentially life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical attention.
If you are a neighbor, friend or family member of an older adult, regularly check on them during warm days and extended/excessive hot periods to ensure they stay cool and hydrated and have access to air conditioning and proper clothing. Seek immediate medical attention if someone has signs of a heat-related illness.
More summer safety tips are available at the Pulaski County Extension office. Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
This is a great summer dish you can make, and it is good either cold or hot.
Tuscan Chicken and Pasta
1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breast
2 pints cherry tomatoes, halves
3 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup balsamic vinaigrette or Italian Dressing
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 bag (6 ounces) spinach chopped coarsely.
8 ounces whole-wheat pasta or spaghetti
• Parmesan cheese (optional
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large, deep, baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.
Slice the chicken breast into bite-size pieces. Place the chicken and halved tomatoes on the baking sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette (or Italian dressing). Sprinkle with basil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper.
Place baking sheet in the preheated oven and cook for about 25-30 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F using a meat thermometer. The thickness of the chicken will impact the cooking time. While the chicken and tomatoes cook, prepare the pasta according to package directions.
Once done, remove chicken and tomatoes from the oven. Add chopped spinach to the baking sheet and combine with chicken and tomatoes. Cover with foil and allow the spinach to steam and the chicken to rest for about 10 minutes or until the spinach wilts. Combine cooked pasta with the chicken, tomatoes, and juices from the baking pan. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese, if desired. Add more Italian dressing if needed.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours. This will make 12 cups at 175 calories each.
If you need your pressure canner gauge checked, bring the canner lid by the Extension Office, any day between the hours of 8:00 and 4:30. This is a free service. We also have free canning publications for you.
You will find farmers selling fresh produce each day at their farm. They usually don’t have specific times and appreciate your business. Shop at the Farmers Market in downtown Somerset today until 2:00. Wednesdays shop from 9:00-1:00, and the 4th Thursday of each month 4:00-7:00. They also have fresh meats.
Woodstock Community Center has a farmers market each Wednesday and Saturday 8:00-12:00 noon. They always have lots of fresh produce at their market.
