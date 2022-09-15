Four students enrolled in the Somerset Community College (SCC) Lineman Training program received $2,000 scholarships from Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. The scholarships may be used for tuition, supplies, fees, and other expenses related to the program.
Caleb Canada is from Williamsburg, and graduated from Whitley County High School in 2021. Canada stated, “I am a first-generation college student. I have always seen my parents and grandparents struggle to make ends meet and I want a better life for myself. After I complete the program, I will be able to provide for myself completely and no longer be a burden on my family.”
Nathan Goodrich lives in Albany and received his GED from Somerset Community College 2008. He is excited about the opportunity to become a lineman and commented, “I have a wife and three kids. My goal after completing the program is to have a job already lined up with a lineman company. I want to better mine and my family members lives for the future.”
Clayton Littrell is from Somerset and graduated from Somerset High School in 2022. Littrell stated, “My main goal in life has always been to work a job that sparks my interest and one that challenges me. I think it’s pretty safe to say that lineman work will always do those two things. It will allow me to travel to see our nation while working hard in a career that will challenge me daily.”
Drew Polston is from Nancy and graduated from Pulaski County High School in 2022. Polston commented on the reason he was interested in the lineman program and said, “Being an avid outdoorsman led me to this journey, which includes a hands-on career in the electrical line work industry. I will work hard to secure a position in this industry and I desire to make a difference in my own community through on-going service and learning in the electrical line work industry.”
The SCC Lineman Training Center has one of the most expansive indoor training facilities and a comprehensive curriculum in the nation. It is an 8-week program that will prepare apprentice-level students for employment in the electrical industry. Students spend approximately 200 hours in the field performing various training activities, including tool & equipment operation, climbing, rigging, underground distribution, and simulated emergency storm restoration.
For more information about the program, contact Carol Wesley, lineman recruiter, at 606-451-6697 or carol.wesley@kctcs.edu.
To view other scholarships available at SCC, visit somerset.kctcs.edu/scholarships. To learn more about giving to Somerset Community College, contact Cindy Clouse, vice president of advancement at cindy.clouse@kctcs.edu or call 606-451-6618.
