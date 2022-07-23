Farrah Dobbs, who is the marketing director for The Kentucky Wildlands, attended the Southeast Tourism Society’s (STS) Marketing College June 5-10 in Macon, Ga. She now has completed the second year of the three-year curriculum, which leads to certification as a Travel Marketing Professional.
“The Marketing College experience is like none other,” Dobbs said. “Having the privilege to spend a week of nonstop learning and networking with like-minded individuals and partners of the tourism and travel industry on the beautiful campus of Mercer University in gorgeous, sunny Georgia is truly a gift.”
She added, “The knowledge and friendships I’ve already acquired in my first and second year (of marketing college) have made me realize just how truly awesome our industry is. We are all truly passionate people inspiring other passionate people.”
“I want to congratulate Farrah on taking another step toward her Travel Marketing Professional certification,” said Tammie Nazario, The Kentucky Wildlands director. “I have earned the certification myself, so I know the connections and expertise gained at Marketing College are invaluable.”
“We strongly believe that professional development gives our region’s tourism leaders the edge needed to market southern and eastern Kentucky as a regional tourism destination,” Nazario said. “Not only will Farrah use her training to market the region, but she also will support our partners in the local tourism offices across the region.”
The STS Marketing College is a continuing education program for the travel and tourism industry in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. For one week, students participate in a curriculum designed to teach marketing techniques from all facets of the tourism industry. Instructors are industry-related professionals from across the United States, noted as experts in their field, who bring a working-knowledge of current trends, data and implementation for tourism and travel.
The Kentucky Wildlands is a regional tourism marketing initiative in 41 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. It showcases the region’s majestic beauty and rich heritage with the goal of driving economic development. Components of the initiative include a media campaign, hospitality education, itinerary development and entrepreneur training. The initiative was launched by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization, with grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration.
For more details about the STS Marketing College, visit www.southeasttourism.org/marketing-college.
For more information about The Kentucky Wildlands, visit exploreKYwildlands.com.
