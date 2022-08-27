Louisville, KY (August 25, 2022) – The 58th Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Country Ham Breakfast brought in an impressive $5 million for charity organizations. Additionally, leadership announced that through their KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund, grants have been awarded to Christian Appalachian Project, God’s Pantry, and Mountain Cattleman’s Association as they work to rebuild Eastern Kentucky after the devastating flooding.
The KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund was set up to raise money to assist with the natural disasters in Eastern and Western Kentucky. One hundred percent of the money raised by the fund is being used to support organizations providing relief services in affected areas.
“Here at Kentucky Farm Bureau, we are proud to serve our fellow Kentuckians. From hosting this morning’s charity auction to responding to natural disasters in Eastern and Western Kentucky, our people proudly show up and help. We are grateful for all those within the Commonwealth and others from around the country who have been generous in contributing to the relief fund,” said Mark Haney, President of Kentucky Farm Bureau. “In addition to the work being done by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance and our county Farm Bureaus, we have been on the ground with our members in Eastern Kentucky who will depend on local organizations for months and years to come as the communities rebuild. We are proud to invest in the work these organizations are doing as another way to help our fellow Kentuckians in need.”
During the live auction, business leaders and individuals bid enthusiastically for a chance to take home the prized ham. The Grand Champion country ham, weighing in at 17.25 lbs., was produced by Ronny and Beth Drennan of Broadbent Country Hams in Cadiz, KY. Eventually, Central Bank and Joe and Kelly Craft, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, combined their bids and will each donate $2.5 million to charity.
“Central Bank is extremely excited to be one of the winners of the 58th Kentucky State Fair award-winning country ham. Throughout the entire year Kentucky Farm Bureau is a wonderful partner to the people of the Commonwealth, but we are especially grateful they continue to host this exciting event year after year,” said Luther Deaton, President and CEO of Central Bank. “We hope that the proceeds from our winning bid, which will be donated to UK Athletics, UK Health Care, UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics, Transylvania University, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and the Kentucky Derby Museum, will greatly improve the lives of Kentuckians.”
“Following the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky and the ongoing recovery in Western Kentucky, it’s more important than ever for all of us to put our best foot forward and take care of our neighbors in communities across Kentucky. We’re so grateful to be with Kentucky Farm Bureau today and have the opportunity to contribute to such a wonderful cause, while highlighting the importance of Kentucky agriculture with Kentucky Proud farmers and food,” said Joe and Kelly Craft.
The Crafts plan to use charitable donations to support Kentucky families and communities throughout the state via organizations that are helping ongoing recovery and relief from the devastating natural disasters over the past year in Kentucky.
This year’s Grand Champion Ham was presented to breakfast attendees by Miss Kentucky 2022, Hannah Edelen. The riveting auction was accompanied by a breakfast of Kentucky Proud food, with the attendees totaling nearly 1,600 people. Governor Andy Beshear, Senator Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer were among those who gave speeches to the sellout crowd.
Along with today’s winning bid at the 58th year of the event, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast has raised more than $23 million for nonprofit organizations and charities since 1964.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.