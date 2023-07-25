The Kiwanis Club of Somerset presented scholarships to the local high schools in May of 23.
Scholarships were awarded to Southwestern High School in the amount of $1,000 each to Charles McGuire and Caleb Perrin.
Scholarships were awarded to Somerset High School in the amount of $1,000 each to Samantha Ledford and Roger Ward.
Charlene Toole Nursing Scholarships were awarded to Somerset High School in the amount of of $500 each to Mackenzie Fisher and Breanna Kenney .
The Kiwanis Club of Somerset wishes these students well, in the pursuit of their higher education.
