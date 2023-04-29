The Lake Cumberland Airshow was recognized the 2022 Community Event of the Year Award by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
The Community Event of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding event this past year that had the purpose of community building and engagement at the heart.
In 2021, the Chamber of Commerce, SPEDA, Somernites Cruise and the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport had a crazy idea of hosting an airshow in Pulaski County. With limited knowledge and a collection of unpaid volunteers, the inaugural LC Airshow was born. It wasn’t perfect, but had tremendous potential.
Fast forward to September, 2022 for the 2nd Annual LC Air Show.
In what has quickly become one of the region’s most anticipated outdoor events, the Lake Cumberland Air Show returned. After a tremendous inaugural year attracting more than 5,000 attendees, the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport once again played host to a variety of vintage military aircraft, historic World War II warbirds, and some of the nation’s top aerobatic performers.
With the help of nationally recognized Air Show Announcer, Luke Carrico, year 2 of this event saw almost 8,000 people in attendance to take in a wide variety of vintage military aircraft and civilian air show performers.
The air show serves as an important avenue to salute our veterans, involve the community and to showcase aviation and STEM career fields from throughout the Commonwealth. The airshow is also an excellent way to showcase aviation and our world class airport.
Of course, none of this would be possible without the oversight of LC Regional Airport Director Kellie Baker and Mr. David Morris. Their passion for aviation is well documented and this event would have been much less successful without their oversight.
