Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital continues to grow with the recent acquisition of a well-known specialty practice here in Somerset.
The hospital has announced that it is expanding its primary care services through Somerset Internal Medicine and QuickCare, which have been renamed Lake Cumberland Medical Associates- MedPark and Lake Cumberland QuickCare.
While the offices may have new names, they will continue with the same staff — led by providers Brent Cherry, MD; Allison S. Cherry, MD; and Paul Snowdy, PA — and in the same MedPark West location.
“Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is thrilled to partner with this team of wonderful caregivers,” hospital CEO Robert Parker stated. “We are very excited to build upon the foundation they have created in MedPark over the last 19 years. We welcome this new relationship with these high-quality clinicians that will allow us to serve our community even better.”
Lake Cumberland Medical Associates (LCMA)- MedPark and Lake Cumberland QuickCare join LCRH’S expanding group of physician practices, including established primary care practices LCMA, LCMA- Hardin Lane, and LCMA Walk-In Clinic.
“We are very pleased to have partnered with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital,” Dr. Brent Cherry added. “We hope it allows us to expand our scope of practice for the growing health care needs of the citizens of Pulaski County.”
Dr. Brent Cherry has served this community and surrounding counties for almost 20 years. Originally from Russell County, KY, he received his Bachelor of Science from Western Kentucky University. Dr. Cherry graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine also at U of L. Dr. Cherry is responsible for developing MedPark West, serves as the Attending Physician at Continue Care Hospital, and is the Medical Director at Bluegrass Senior Living.
Dr. Allison S. Cherry, also from Russell County, received her undergraduate biology degree from Centre College in Danville, KY, and her postgraduate biology degree from the University of Kentucky. She earned her medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine and completed her residency in internal medicine at U of L Affiliated Hospitals. She has been in practice for nineteen years. Dr. Allison Cherry is involved in many community organizations, including the board of directors at Somerset Community College, Medical Director at Intrepid Home Health, Co-Medical Director at Bluegrass Senior Living, Lab Director of Hope Clinic, and Lab Director of QuickCare Walk-in Clinic.
Dr. Allison and Dr. Brent Cherry reside in Somerset, and they have three children, Evan, Ellen, and Beau.
Physician assistant Paul Snowdy, a retired US Army Medical Officer, will also see patients at the practice. Snowdy brings a wealth of knowledge to the office, with a background in emergency, internal, and family medicine. He has lived in Kentucky most of his adult life and resides locally with his wife of thirty-five years and two daughters. Office manager Jenny Bullock and the frontline staff are rounding out the practice with vast healthcare knowledge and experience. The team is committed to providing patients with the highest quality of compassionate, personalized care for patients of all ages.
Lake Cumberland Medical Associates- MedPark is located at 10 Tower Circle in Somerset. Existing Somerset Internal Medicine patients will remain so and need not take any action at this time. New patients can call 606.678.4288 between 8 am and 5 pm Monday through Thursday. Lake Cumberland QuickCare is located at 20 Tower Circle in Somerset. No appointment is needed, and walk-in appointments are welcome beginning February 8th. Lake Cumberland QuickCare is open Monday through Friday, 8 am through 5 pm, and the number to call is 606.425.4895. Visit us online at LakeCumberlandPhysicianPractices.com
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is a 295-bed acute care facility that has served the people of South-Central Kentucky since 1976. With more than forty physician specialties and nearly two hundred physicians on staff, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital offers the most comprehensive medical services in the region. In addition to inpatient services, the hospital’s stand-alone outpatient facilities focus on bariatric (weight loss) services, cancer treatment, diagnostic imaging, outpatient surgery, outpatient therapy services, sleep disorders, wound care, and hyperbaric medicine, as well as the first Residency Program in the region to provide training to new physicians. LCRH is accredited by The Joint Commission and has been awarded the following specialty certifications: Commission on Cancer certification; The Joint Commission Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Care; Chest Pain Center with PCI from the American College of Cardiology and The Joint Commission Spine Surgery Certification. For more information, visit us online.
