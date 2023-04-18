Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 13th, showcasing the new outpatient Imaging & Specialty Care McCreary County facility, which opened in Whitley City earlier this year. The 7,097-square-foot facility is the first of its kind in the McCreary County community. It provides state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging & world-class quality specialty health care in a new, convenient location.
"The Imaging and Specialty Care facility provides an additional access point to quality care for patients in McCreary County and surrounding areas," said Robert Parker, CEO at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. "This is an important example of our continued commitment and vision to improving patient care and bringing access to healthcare services to the communities we serve."
Kevin Albert, LCRH Assistant Administrator, shared his gratitude for the welcome Lake Cumberland Imaging & Specialty Care had received from the community thus far. "We are honored by the tremendous support we have received from the local providers and community residents of McCreary County," he stated. "Our goal from the beginning of this project was to become a strong community partner to supplement the great care currently provided in McCreary County by offering additional services that were not previously available to the area."
Local McCreary County resident and LCRH employee of 16 years, Audree Powell, shared several heartfelt stories of local patients. "I'm honored to provide for this community," she commented. "Every day, we hear from patients who previously did not have the resources to travel for care. With this facility, we are helping residents of rural areas get the care they need close to home. Expanding access to care nearby and ensuring people get the high-quality care they need leads to better health outcomes for our patients."
The Lake Cumberland Imaging & Specialty Care outpatient-based facility offers various diagnostic imaging and laboratory services under one roof, including CT, Ultrasound, x-ray, and a laboratory. Specialty care physician services offer monthly rotations, including general surgery, bariatrics, orthopedics, and cardiology. The physicians offering these services include Dr. Stacey Bowlds and Dr. Jingkun Wang, general surgery; Robin Goff, APRN, bariatrics; Dr. Leslie Schwindel, orthopedics; and Dr. Hemraj Makwana, cardiology.
Lake Cumberland Imaging & Specialty Care McCreary County is at 1866 N. Hwy 27, Whitley City, KY 42653. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. For X-ray or lab appointments, walk-ins are accepted. To schedule a CT or Ultrasound appointment, please call 606.678.3333. To learn more, please visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/mccreary-imaging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.