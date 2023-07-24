Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to announce Dr. Pranav Sharma and Dr. Muhammad Alvi have joined its intensivist team. Dr. Sharma is currently seeing patients at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, and Dr. Alvi will join the staff this coming October.
An intensivist provides specialized care to critically ill patients and has advanced training and experience in treating this complex type of patient. Intensivists prioritize helping patients reach mobility goals and/or discontinue ventilation, among other milestones specific to each patient, to help them shorten their stay in the Intensive Care Unit. The intensivist approach can also decrease clinical/procedural complications, increase patient and staff satisfaction, and improve patient safety outcomes.
Dr. Pranav Sharma is an intensivist and is board-certified in internal medicine, echocardiography, and nephrology. He earned his medical degree from Stanley Medical College in Chennai, India. Dr. Sharma completed his internal medicine residency program at Bronx Care Health System at Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai in New York, New York. He then completed two separate fellowships in nephrology and critical care medicine from Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York, respectively.
Dr. Sharma will join the Apogee Physicians group at LCRH. These highly skilled and experienced physicians provide specialized and coordinated care for hospitalized patients suffering from various diagnoses.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sharma to the Apogee team here at LCRH,” says Robert Parker, CEO at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “Creating the Intensivist program offers our already fantastic hospitalist and specialist teams more options for the highest level of care.”
More details on Dr. Alvi will be provided upon his arrival.
“The Intensivist program provides our physicians, clinical staff, and especially our patients with greater resources and expertise,” explains Sam Weigel, MD, Director of the Hospitalist group at LCRH.
Additional information about Dr. Sharma can be found on the hospital’s Find-a-Doctor portal at LakeCumberlandHospital.com/find-a-doctor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.