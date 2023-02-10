Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) is pleased to announce the opening of Lake Cumberland Imaging & Specialty Care McCreary County. The new stand-alone center in Whitley City launched on February 6, 2023, and will provide LCRH the opportunity to serve the growing healthcare needs of the citizens in McCreary County. The facility offers advanced medical diagnostic imaging and high-quality specialty care services in an easy-to-access location.
Lake Cumberland Imaging & Specialty Care McCreary County is a state-of-the-art, 7,097-square-foot facility offering a full range of accessible diagnostic imaging services. The imaging services feature new ultrasound equipment, computerized tomography (CT), x-ray services, and a laboratory. Radiologists and imaging technologists are committed to diagnosing illnesses and injuries quickly and effectively. The Lake Cumberland Imaging & Specialty Care facility has a dedicated entrance with convenient parking, registration on-site, and an environment with enhanced comfort, convenience, and privacy.
The specialty clinics also provide patients with access to specialists in one convenient place. Experienced physicians from Lake Cumberland Regional Orthopedics, Cardiology, General Surgery, Infectious Disease, and Ear, Nose & Throat offices can be seen on a frequent and rotating basis, saving time and eliminating the cost of travel that may have prevented patients from receiving care previously.
Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, stated, "We are very excited to expand our services to our friends in Whitley City and surrounding areas, providing them with highly personalized specialty care and advanced diagnostic imaging, including the first and only CT available in McCreary County. We believe this facility will help LCRH continue its mission of making communities healthier by having excellent care readily available."
Kevin Albert, LCRH Assistant Administrator, commented, "I am pleased with the successful opening of the Lake Cumberland Imaging & Specialty Care facility in McCreary County. Many months of careful planning and execution went into the site. This facility allows us to offer exceptional clinical care outside of the hospital and in an outpatient setting via the latest medical technology, providing our patients with a more easily accessible option for care."
Lake Cumberland Imaging & Specialty Care McCreary County is located at 1866 N. Hwy 27, Whitley City, KY 42653. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. For X-ray or lab appointments, walk-ins are accepted. To schedule a CT scan or ultrasound, please call 606.678.3333. For specialty care services, please visit LakeCumberlandPhysicianPractices.com for a complete list of our physician practice offices. Appointments for specialty care services can be made by calling the Somerset offices.
