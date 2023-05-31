Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital recently presented the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses to Ashley Hoseclaw, MSN, RN, IBCLC, in recognition of her commitment and patient-centered approach to care. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The not-for-profit DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill, inspired them to begin the foundation, and this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Ashley is Lake Cumberland’s perinatal educator and is an international board-certified lactation consultant. She hosts prenatal and breastfeeding classes at the hospital and spends time with new moms and babies on and off the unit, offering her breastfeeding expertise. She is described by many as kind, compassionate, and always professional. Ashley was nominated by a patient who stated, “When our daughter was born on a weekend, she came in on her day off and assisted with nursing, infant care basics, and even brought us a special gift. She took her time making sure we were comfortable feeding and taking care of our baby.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. Each quarter, the DAISY Award recipient is selected by a team of LCRH’s nurse leadership. The DAISY winner and nominees, other team members, executive leadership, physicians, and family members are invited to a special brunch to celebrate. The DAISY Award recipient is presented with a certificate, a DAISY Award® pin, a special parking spot, and a beautiful hand-carved sculpture entitled “A Heather’s Touch.” Additionally, the honorees are celebrated with iced cinnamon rolls- a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness.
“We are honored to present the DAISY Award to Ashley," said Tanya Nelson-Hackney, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CPPS, Chief Nursing Office at LCRH. "Ashley goes above and beyond to provide compassionate care to our patients and she is a great example of everything the DAISY award represents. We are proud of all of the nominees this quarter for their dedication to quality, patient-centered care and helping us continue our mission of making communities healthier.”
For more information on the DAISY Award® or to nominate a nurse today, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/daisy-award.
