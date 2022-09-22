Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital recently presented the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses to Brittany Pendleton, RN, in recognition of her commitment and patient-centered approach to care. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The not-for-profit DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired them to begin the foundation, and this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
LCRH’s first DAISY honoree of 2022, Brittany, is a nurse on the Intensive Care Unit, and was nominated for her compassionate care by a former patient’s family as well as several co-workers. Excerpts from her nominations include, “Wow! What a wonderful nurse! Caring, compassionate, hard-working and a breath of fresh air. If anything was needed, she was on it very quickly. She is a very great nurse and works hard for everything she has.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. Bi-annually, the DAISY Award recipient is selected by a team of LCRH’s nurse leadership. All of this quarter’s nominees were treated to a special ceremony in front of team members, executive leadership, physicians, and peers. The winner was presented with a certificate, a DAISY Award® pin, a special parking spot, and a beautiful hand-carved sculpture entitled “A Heather’s Touch.” Additionally, the honorees are celebrated with iced cinnamon rolls- a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness.
“Nurses, like Brittany and others, who have been nominated for and honored with the DAISY® Award are an integral part of what makes Lake Cumberland such a caring and compassionate place,” said Tanya Nelson-Hackney, Chief Nursing Officer at LCRH. “I am so proud of Brittany and how hard she works to provide quality care and make our patients feel appreciated and cared for.”
For more information on the DAISY Award® or to nominate a nurse today, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/daisy-award.
