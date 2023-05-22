Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) published its community benefit report for the 2022 calendar year. The annual report outlines the various ways the hospital continues to invest in the health and economic vitality of Pulaski County.
“For more than 45 years, LCRH has been proud to call this town and this region our home, and as a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Robert Parker, chief executive officer of LCRH. “This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls.”
LCRH’s 2022 community benefit report highlighted explained how the local hospital welcomed new providers, added and expanded service lines, and continually invested in its facilities and healthcare technology.
LCRH added 62 employed and independent providers in family and internal medicine, general and vascular surgery, OB/GYN, emergency medicine, radiology, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, cardiovascular care, and more; and made more than $11.2 million in capital improvements, including a renovation to the Behavioral Health Unit and a second da Vinci Surgical System. In addition, within all applications, LCRH will soon be launching a sixth robotics system.
Additionally, LCRH donated more than $26.5 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continued commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.
In 2022, the LCRH distributed more than $133,604,402 in salaries, wages, and benefits for its more than 1,250 employees, while contributing more than $632,098 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow, and improve the care they provide their patients.
Last year, the organization paid $16,961,695 in local and state taxes while also continuing its support of local activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Somerset Community College, American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, March of Dimes, and more.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community who entrusts us with their care and for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees, and volunteers who make it all possible, “said Parker. “As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.