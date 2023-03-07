Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that Dr. Chase Cornett has joined the medical staff as an internal medicine hospitalist. Dr. Cornett attended medical school at the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, KY and completed his residency at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA.
Hospitalists are physicians typically trained in internal medicine or family practice, who specialize in the care of hospitalized patients. Hospitalists provide care for patients requiring medical treatment for a variety of diagnoses and are familiar with the hospital’s systems, facilities, and staff members allowing for increased coordination and continuity of care with specialty physicians and ancillary departments. The hospitalists located at Lake Cumberland are members of the physician group, Apogee Physicians.
“Apogee, named for its definition of “highest point; pinnacle” and founded in 2002 with 22 doctors in two local hospitals, stands by the mission to simply do what’s best for the patient. Today, the company employs more than 825 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants nationwide. The hospitalist team at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, led by Dr. Samuel Weigel, is made up of 12 highly-skilled Apogee physicians that are directly focused on providing care for inpatients at LCRH.
“Our hospitalists provide meaningful, important work and we appreciate their devotion to our patients,” said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “These physicians work very hard in a complex healthcare environment, and they provide great care to our patients and the community at large. We are excited to have Dr. Cornett join the team.”
Additional information about Dr. Cornett can be found on the hospital’s Find-a-
Doctor portal at LakeCumberlandHospital.com/find-a-doctor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.