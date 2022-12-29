Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is excited to welcome Ashley Hoseclaw, MSN, RN, IBCLC, as the new Perinatal Educator and Lactation Consultant to the team in the Lake Cumberland Women's Center.
Ashley has over 17 years of experience working with moms and babies. She became a Registered Nurse at LCRH in 2005, where she began in the newborn nursery. She became a Certified Lactation Counselor (CLC) in 2007 and an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in 2011. Since 2008, Ashley has worked in various roles in outpatient care with women and children. She has continued to provide lactation services to the community, both as an employee of health care facilities and on a volunteer basis. Prior to rejoining the team at LCRH, Ashley taught in the nursing program at Somerset Community College.
"I am so happy to be back here," said Ashley. "Some of the faces have changed, but LCRH still very much feels like home."
"Having Ashley join our team at Lake Cumberland is a huge benefit to our local community," said Elizabeth Garland, BSN, RN, CLC, Director of Women's and Children's Services. "She has the knowledge, training, and experience needed to provide our mothers with the care and education necessary to support their journey from pregnancy, birth, and beyond."
Lake Cumberland's Women's Center offers free in-person breastfeeding and prenatal classes for new and expectant mothers throughout our community. These monthly classes offer education ranging from breastfeeding basics to infant health, wellness, and safety. Expectant mothers are also able to tour the facility as they make plans for their birthing experience. Dads and other supportive caregivers are welcome to attend, as well. Each class lasts around three hours and rotate monthly on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings. The first class of 2023 will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at 5:00 pm. Attendees are required to pre-register for the courses either online at LakeCumberlandHospital.com or by calling 606.678.3176.
The education and support services at Lake Cumberland also extend to post-partum care, as Ashley provides lactation services to those mothers that may need a bit more guidance even after they go home. Patients can request lactation support, free of charge, by calling to schedule an appointment at 606.678.3176.
"Being able to offer the support, guidance, and confidence mothers need to care for their babies is our main goal at Lake Cumberland," said Ashley Hoseclaw. "Many do not know about our perinatal education courses and lactation services and how far they extend. We want mothers to know that the support they need is affordable and accessible. We truly are here for them every step of the way."
The Lake Cumberland Women's Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. Along with the educational courses, the center offers a Level IIB Nursery, 6 all private labor and delivery rooms, two pediatric hospitalists, lactation services, First48 photography, and more. To learn more, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/women-and-children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.