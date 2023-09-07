Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) is excited to announce the latest addition to its medical team, Dr. Farrukh Ahmad, specializing in internal medicine. Dr. Ahmad’s role as an internal medicine hospitalist will involve delivering high-quality care to inpatients at LCRH dealing with a diverse range of medical conditions. These dedicated hospitalists, including Dr. Ahmad, are affiliated with Apogee Physicians, a group of 14 highly skilled physicians exclusively focused on providing exceptional care at LCRH.
Dr. Ahmad’s impressive medical journey began at Kasturba Medical College Manipal in Karnataka, India, where he earned his medical degree. He furthered his career through Internal Medicine residency training at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Ahmad’s arrival, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ahmad to our hospitalist team. His wealth of experience and specialized training will be a valuable asset to our facility. Our hospitalists are dedicated to providing the highest quality, patient-centered care in a complex healthcare environment, and we are excited to expand our team with Dr. Ahmad."
For more detailed information about Dr. Farrukh Ahmad, please visit the hospital's Find-a-Doctor portal at LakeCumberlandHospital.com/find-a-doctor. We look forward to Dr. Ahmad’s contributions to the continued excellence of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's medical care.
