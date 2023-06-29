Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Abdul Rehman to the medical staff as an internal medicine hospitalist.
Dr. Rehman, who specializes in internal medicine and is fellowship trained in geriatric medicine, will provide care to inpatients at LCRH requiring medical treatment for a variety of diagnoses. The hospitalists located at Lake Cumberland are members of the physician group, Apogee Physicians. There are currently 13, highly skilled, Apogee physicians that are directly focused on providing care at LCRH.
Dr. Rehman earned his medical degree from CMH Lahore Medical School in Lahore Pakistan and underwent Internal Medicine residency training at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey. He then completed a Fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Rehman as the newest addition to our hospitalist team. His experience and fellowship training in geriatrics will be a great asset to our facility,” said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “All of our hospitalists work very hard to provide our community with high-quality, patient-centered care in a very complex environment. We are pleased to be expanding this team and welcoming Dr. Rehman.”
Additional information about Dr. Rehman can be found on the hospital’s Find-a-Doctor portal at LakeCumberlandHospital.com/find-a-doctor.
