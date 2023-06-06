The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) has been working with school districts across all ten counties to provide assistance related to infectious disease and emergencies. The department asked each district to identify areas of improvement for their schools, then LCDHD attempted to fill those gaps.
The Health Department provided multiple emergency resources across the district including CPR Manikin sets, Stop the Bleed kits and trainers, First-Aid kits, Trauma and First Responder kits, CPR pocket masks, and AED pads and batteries.
“We appreciate the Kentucky Department for Public Health for allocating funds to increase preparedness efforts in our local school districts,” said Sam Price, Public Health Preparedness Manager for LCDHD. Price led the initiative for the health department. “I am thankful for the opportunity to work with school superintendents and school health coordinators across the 10-county district to strengthen partnerships and provide needed resources for our outstanding educators in the Lake Cumberland District.”
