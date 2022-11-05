As millions of Americans living with diabetes are also living with chronic wounds that won’t heal, Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Medicine is raising awareness of diabetes-related wounds as part of the Healogics ninth annual Diabetes Awareness Campaign.
Throughout November, the Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center will educate the local community about the importance of awareness, early intervention and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers. Local team members will also visit healthcare providers in surrounding areas to provide important information to help at-risk patients living with diabetes.
There are more than 37 million Americans currently living with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA). Additionally, there are 96 million American adults who have prediabetes, leading to 1.4 million new diagnoses of diabetes every year.
Diabetes-related wounds are a leading cause of limb loss, accounting for nearly 70% of cases undergoing lower extremity amputation in the United States. One in three chronic wounds more than 8 million Americans are living with are diabetic foot ulcers.
Many suffering from chronic wounds have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as they have eschewed needed care during the past two-plus years. Many of these untreated and undertreated wounds have resulted in amputation, according to a study from the ADA.
Factors that may increase the risks of developing a chronic wound, such as a diabetic foot ulcer, include high blood sugar levels, poor circulation, immune system issues and nerve damage. Risk factors for diabetes include age, diet, activity level, obesity and heredity.
The Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers:
Stop smoking immediately
Comprehensive foot examinations each time you visit your healthcare provider (at least four times a year)
Examine your feet every day or have a family member inspect them
Take good care of your feet and clean your toenails
See your healthcare provider to care for corns and calluses
Choose supportive, proper footwear (shoes and socks)
Take steps to improve circulation such as eating healthier and exercising regularly
Early detection and specialized care from a Wound Care Center® can reduce healing times and significantly reduce the risk of amputation.
Contact the Wound Care Center to learn more about diabetic foot ulcers or if you have a wound that will not heal. To schedule an appointment, please call 606.451.3820 or visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com
