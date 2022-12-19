After 9-months of hands-on learning, 40 local leaders have graduated from the 2022 Leadership Lake Cumberland Class. Facilitated by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Lake Cumberland (LLC) is designed to take community leaders on an expedition learning more about themselves, expanding their professional and social networks, developing an understanding of how our community works and examining important issues that impact Pulaski County’s future.
"The Chamber is proud to present the 2022 LLC graduating class, one of our signature programs for the past 20 years," said Bobby Clue, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. "The graduates have put in time, energy and effort to develop their leadership skills by going through the LLC program and are now prepared to serve our community."
The LLC Program has prepared its graduates by designing educational programs to broaden their knowledge of Pulaski County and the critical issues affecting our region, exposing them to leadership and civic organizations and taking them on in-depth exchanges on relevant issues with leadership experts from the community and the state.
LLC is an outlet for participants to gain access to leadership opportunities. It is intended for graduates to lend their talents to boards and committees of area organizations who are in need.
The 2022 Leadership Lake Cumberland Graduates were Jason Acey - UGN Auto Inc., Kevin Albert - Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Tina Blakley - Citizens National Bank, Joe Brown - Kingsford Manufacturing Co., Katlyn Brown - Monticello Banking Company, Greg Broyles - Hollander Manufacturing, Jared Burton - Continental Refining Company, Jennifer Cole - Pulaski Cooperative Extension Service, Sean Conner - SPEDA, Travis Crawford - Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, Brandon Davis - Weichert Realtors, Matt Dobbs, Sharon Dodson - The Center for Rural Development, Tracy Fisher - Conner Logistics, Morgan Harris - Eagle Realty & Development, Isaac Hart - First Southern National Bank, Doug Hutton - South Kentucky RECC, Ron Kidd - PFLAG, Bill Kleckner - East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Adam Morgan - United Cumberland Bank, Wes Morrow - Toyotetsu (TTAI), Christopher Mullins - Cumberland Valley National Bank, Anisha Patel - Citizens Bank, Tisha Ray - Summit Aviation, Veronica Reynolds - American Insurance Agency, Brian Roe - Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships, Chasiti Ross - Pulaski County Attorney's Office, Karen Roy - USDA Farm Service Agency, Gabrielle Ryan - Forcht Bank, Dr. Hubert Schroer - Somerset Independent Schools, Faith Speaks - Forcht Broadcasting, Angie Travis - Campbellsville University Somerset, Scott Ungles - Pulaski County Detention Center, Amber Vickery - Hemisphere Limited, Bianca Wallace - Hendrickson, Billy Watson - Kinetic by Windstream, Kim Weymouth - Truist Bank, Brandon Wilson - Don Franklin Somerset Kia, Adam Wright - New Vista Oakwood, and Barbara York - EHA CPA's.
