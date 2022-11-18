It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and soon, delicious, juicy turkeys will take center stage at many of our holiday meals. It’s so important to properly cook and prepare these birds, because you don’t want anyone to get sick from a food-borne illness.
It does not matter whether you purchase a fresh or frozen turkey. But if you plan to purchase a pre-stuffed turkey, make sure it is frozen and has a seal that states it was inspected by either the U.S. Department of Agriculture or a state department of agriculture. The USDA does not recommend that you purchase a fresh, pre-stuffed turkey, because if handled incorrectly, harmful bacteria can quickly grow in the stuffing.
You can safely thaw turkeys in either the refrigerator, cold water or the microwave if the turkey is cooked immediately. You can safely cook a frozen turkey but realize that it will need to cook at least 50% longer than a thawed one.
Once you are ready to cook your turkey, set the oven temperature no lower than 325 degrees Fahrenheit and place it on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. You can add one-half cup of water to the bottom of the pan to keep the turkey moist. For optimal food safety, the USDA recommends that you separately cook the turkey and stuffing, so you can make sure both items reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Measure the turkey’s internal temperature with a food thermometer, even if the turkey includes a pop-up thermometer. Check the temperature in several locations including the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh and the innermost part of the wing to make sure the temperature is 165 degrees throughout.
Remember to store leftovers within two hours after the meal. Discard any food that’s been left out longer than that. To make reheating easier, divide leftovers into small portions. Eat refrigerated leftovers within three to four days. Frozen leftovers will keep for two to six months. Remember when reheating leftovers, make sure the internal temperature of the food is at least 165 degrees.
More food safety information and timetables for proper thawing and cooking are available on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website at http://bit.ly/1uKfrNl. For additional food safety information, contact the Pulaski Extension office, at 679-6361.
Classic Cornbread Dressing
Cornbread Recipe
2 cups self-rising white cornmeal mix
1 teaspoon granulated sugar (optional)
2 large eggs
2 cups buttermilk
3 tablespoons salted butter
Directions Prepare the Cornbread: Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine self-rising cornmeal mix and, if desired, sugar in a large bowl. Stir together eggs and buttermilk in a medium bowl; add to cornmeal mixture, stirring just until moistened.
Heat salted butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in preheated oven 5 minutes. Stir melted butter into batter. Pour batter into hot skillet.
Bake in preheated oven until Cornbread is golden, about 25 minutes; cool in skillet 20 minutes. Remove from skillet to a wire rack, and cool completely, 20 to 30 more minutes.
Crumble Cornbread Dressing
½ cup salted butter
3 cups chopped sweet onion (from 2 large onions)
2 cups chopped celery (from 6 stalks)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
6 large eggs
1 (14-oz.) pkg. herb-seasoned stuffing mix (such as Pepperidge Farm)
10 cups chicken broth
2 teaspoons black pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Prepare the Dressing: Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high; add onion and celery, and cook, stirring often, until tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add sage and thyme, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute.
Stir together eggs in a large bowl; add in the crumbled Cornbread, onion mixture, stuffing mix, chicken broth, black pepper, and kosher salt until blended.
Spoon mixture into 2 lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dishes.
Bake, uncovered, in preheated oven until lightly browned and cooked through, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Don’t forget the Pulaski Homemakers Bazaar going on today at the Somerset Mall. The bazaar will be open until 6:00 o’clock. Come purchase a craft or a treat.
Christmas Island on General Burnside Island State Park is opened Monday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Friday-Saturday-and Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The Holiday Wreath Class will be held on Tuesday, November 22, starting at 1:00. The cost is $20.00 and you will take a beautiful wreath home.
Join us and sample the Sheet Pan Dinner at 11:30 on Tuesday November 22. This is a free class but you need to register so enough food will be prepared for all.
Free card making class starting at 9:00 o’clock on Monday, November 28. Lots of new techniques are taught each month.
The Jewelry Making Tree Class will be held on Wednesday, November 30, starting at 1:00. Bring the costume jewelry you want to include in your tree.
Delicious treats you can make and share with your neighbors or friends will be held on Monday, December 5 at the Extension Office starting at 1:00 o’clock. You will sample favorite treats from each Extension, plus a recipe book with other recipes in it. The cost will be $5.00. Space is limited so register and sign up in advance.
