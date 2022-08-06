Dear Editor:
Let me express my eternal gratitude to local citizens who so generously supported our efforts at Donatos Pizza of Somerset to raise money for Eastern Kentucky flood victims. As The Commonwealth-Journal has already reported, our restaurants and my family combined to donate over $75,000 to the relief effort. I remain amazed at the local response, and in particular, the patience of almost every customer who ate with us (or tried to) because of the sheer volume of business we were doing.
I can’t express how grateful I am to each person who said a kind word, offered a prayer or handed over money above the price of their purchase to be added to our donation. I’ll admit to shedding tears, and still do, when I think about how much the people in our community care for our neighbors. You certainly showed it on Tuesday.
And to The Commonwealth-Journal, thank you for your unsolicited and exemplary coverage. I especially thank you for including comments of our team of hard workers. They really laid it on the line, and I’m proud of them for the attitude they displayed in doing their job.
On behalf of my family, my business partners Allan Steely and Dallas Steely, and most importantly, the great staff at Donatos Pizza of Somerset, please accept our heartfelt thanks.
Chuck Coldiron
President, Donatos Pizza of Somerset
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.