Lichens are living organisms that sometimes get blamed for killing a tree or shrub. While that statement is far from the truth, let’s learn a little more about these sometimes colorful organisms that you may notice more during the fall and winter.
Lichen are not just one thing. They are actually a complex of 2 organisms: an alga and a fungus. The two grow together in a symbiotic relationship. The alga provides food through photosynthesis while the fungus provides protection and the physical structure.
Lichens grow everywhere on earth, from the tropics to the polar regions. Lichens are indicators of clean, non-polluted air. They can grow on rocks, fences, tombstones, soil, as well as on bark of living or dead woody plants.
Lichens are neither parasitic nor pathogenic. Lichens on old tree trunks are of zero concern since an old tree is not sloughing off bark on a regular basis as it would have when it was young and actively growing. However, on young twigs, branches, or trunks, the presence of lichen may indicate poor growth due to stresses that affect tree health.
There are three types of lichens: foliose, fruticose, and crustose. These names describe how they look to our eye. Foliose lichens have flat, leaf-like layers. Fruticose lichens have erect branching tubes. Crustose lichens are firmly attached to surfaces. See Figures 1 and 2.
Lichens are important for several reasons. First, they are very beautiful. If you’ve ever been to the Pacific Northwest, you’ve no doubt seen the long draping lichen on old Douglas firs and Sitka spruce. Rocks with lichens have more personality and depth compared to a rocks with no lichens.
Another important function is that they provide a mode of survival in harsh environments where alga alone could not survive. This means that photosynthesis and the conversion of carbon dioxide to oxygen can occur all over the world.
Lastly, lichens absorb atmospheric pollutants. They provide humans with valuable information about heavy metals, sulfur, or other pollutants in our environment.
This winter when it’s dreary and cold outside, go discover some lichen growing in your own yard or woodland. Maybe you’ll appreciate them a little bit more.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension office at 679-6361 and request the publication, ‘Lichens in Landscape Plantings’. Learn about timely events or things to do in your home gardens by becoming a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, or following @hortagentbeth on Twitter, kyplants on Instagram, and Pulaski County Horticulture YouTube channel.
Pine straw is available for purchase, courtesy of the Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners. It’s available to purchase M-F from 9am to 3pm at the Pulaski County Extension office.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.