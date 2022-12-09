December is such a busy month, and we often find that we are committed to more activities than hours in the day. We feel run down mentally and physically. Health is more than not being sick. It is a positive state of well-being characterized by physical vitality, mental clarity, and a constructive outlook. Stepping into a healthier lifestyle can be simple and fun. You do not need a ton of willpower. And you don’t have to stop eating all your favorite foods, or give up having a good time, or begin exercising two hours a day. Just follow three simple guidelines:
First begin with Small Steps. As you gradually make small, positive changes, you’ll notice a big difference in both your health and your happiness. Ten small steps will move you just as far as three or four giant steps. Taking comfortable strides toward an important goal requires less energy and willpower and, thus, you reduce the risk of failure and discouragement. As you experience small successes, your self-confidence increases. The key is to challenge the assumption that more is always better and sooner is best.
Always be Kind to Yourself. Too often we judge ourselves harshly, exaggerate our shortcomings, and fail to appreciate our strengths and blessings. Health depends on a state of equilibrium among the various factors that govern the operation of the body and the mind; the equilibrium in turn is reached only when we live in harmony with our environment. Pause for a few minutes and focus on your strengths and special gifts. You are a unique, wonderful person—right now—just the way you are. Build your lifestyle improvements on this foundation.
Finally, enjoy the Process. Consider life as a school in which we learn from the consequences of our choices. We can resist, or we can try to enjoy the learning process. Do not be hard on yourself for making mistakes; it is part of growing. Don’t become upset about life’s challenges; they’re part of the curriculum. You’ve got what it takes to handle these challenges. Hang in there, expect success, and enjoy doing your best. Remember the Scottish proverb: Angels fly because they take themselves lightly.
What Is Health? Health is more than not being sick. It is a positive state of well-being characterized by physical vitality, mental clarity, and a constructive outlook. Health does not necessarily mean the absence of disease or other serious problems, but it does mean having the courage to respond to these challenges in a positive manner.
Health is prevention oriented. It means listening carefully to your body’s signals and to your common sense, and then doing what’s necessary to care for yourself. Health is knowing that everything you think, say and do directly affects your state of well-being. It also includes an awareness that your choices influence the people and world around you.
Our health depends on such factors as heredity, environment, gender and age. But each of us controls the most important factor, our lifestyle. Health is a choice, your choice. It is a decision to take good care of yourself and control your activities.
Is pizza one of your favorite foods? How about a Breakfast Pizza?
Breakfast Pizza2–8-ounce tubes crescent rolls
½ pound sausage
1 cup mushrooms chopped or sliced
½ cup onion diced
½ cup green pepper, diced
½ cup tomatoes, diced
4 eggs, well beaten
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a cookie sheet.
Press crescent rolls onto the cookie sheet with finger to create one even sheet of dough
Pinch up the edges to hold toppings. In a skillet brown sausage and drain. Spread the sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and tomatoes evenly over the dough. Pour beaten eggs over the top and sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Cut into squares with a pizza cutter.
The Card R Us Club will be meeting on Monday, December 19. They will meet at the Extension Office at 9:00 to go to Shell Baders home.
The Calendar Food Recipe Class will be meeting Wednesday, December 21, at 11:30 at the Extension Office. Call by Monday, December 19 to register.
The Pulaski County Extension Office will be closed from December 26 through January 2.
Our office will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
