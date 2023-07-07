Lindsey Roberts, Assistant Vice President/ Marketing Officer at Citizens National Bank, was one of forty bankers who recently graduated from the Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) General School of Banking.
The KBA organizes the school into two one-week sessions with participants attending classes for one week for two consecutive years. The program also requires participants to complete an intersession project between the two years. The purpose of the intersession exercise is to help bankers understand how the concepts and principles that are introduced in the first year of the program apply to the management of a high performing bank.
The KBA strives to prepare Kentucky bankers to compete effectively in an ever-changing financial service environment, to understand the inter-relatedness of departments within a bank and to understand the relationship of the bank to its community.
Lindsey Roberts has worked at Citizens National Bank for 14 years. She is a graduate of Somerset High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Transylvania University. She is President of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library affiliate in Pulaski County.
Lindsey serves as Vice Chair of the Advisory Council for the Somerset Schools Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC). She is also the Secretary of the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation. Lastly, she is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Lake Cumberland. She attends the Creek Church and is married to Davin Roberts. They share three boys – Connor Roberts, Collin Guffey & Caine Roberts.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community-oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has seven locations in Pulaski County and locations in Wayne County, Nicholasville and Russell County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers. Their goal is to become a valuable community partner and lender to the residents of the areas they serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.