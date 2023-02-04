Many people are coming back to the farm or starting out new on some acreage. These people include retired folks, young families, part-time farmers, or alternative crop folks. It doesn’t matter why you’re there, the Pulaski County Extension office wants to help you out.
Living on a Few Acres is a program for anyone looking to create a homestead, to cut down on their food bills, to earn income, or any other reason someone might have. The following are some of the topics that will be discussed at the training: Resources for farmers, Ruminants for Meat & Milk, Goal Setting & Assessing Resources, Soils, Fruits & Vegetables & Season Extension, and Poultry & Rabbits.
Lifestyle is one of the main reasons we hear about people deciding to live on a few acres. But the trade-offs compared to suburban life may not be for everyone. Living in the country also means living further away from schools, grocery stores, restaurants, doctors, and other essential places.
But the perks will, for most people, outweigh the drawbacks.
The Living on a Few Acres training is scheduled for February 10 and 11. There is a $15 fee for individuals and $25 fee for two people from the same farm. For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension Service office at 606-679-6361.
Soils 101: Essential Knowledge for All Gardeners, will be held on February 20 at 4:30 p.m. Please see our website or call our office for more information.
