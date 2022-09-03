The 2022 Kentucky State Fair kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. Over 800 youth from across the commonwealth traveled to Louisville to finish their 4-H Country Ham Project by giving a speech at the KY State Fair. Pulaski County 4-H had 27 youth make the trip. These 27 youth started the project in January when they placed their hams into cure at the Pulaski County Extension Office.
Each youth cures two hams and then only one of theirs hams will advance to the KY State Fair to compete against others from across the state. Throughout the last 8 months, these 4-H youth have attended 4-H country ham and livestock meetings, traveled to UK to visit the Meat Sciences Lab, participated in the 4-H County Communications contest (some went on to win at the District and State level contests), and much more.
While at the State Fair, our 4-H members presented a speech on the following two topics: Junior Division- The difference between dry cured country hams and a wet cured city hams and Senior Division- What is the economic and social impact country hams have on the Commonwealth of Kentucky? Their scores at the State Fair are broken down by the following: 60% speech, 40% ham. There are two additional divisions: Non-smoked and Smoked. Pulaski County’s hams are in the non-smoked divsion.
The local area had several Pulaski County 4-H Youth place in the top 3 in various divisions/categories, including one of those youth was Miriam Ritchey. Miriam was the Senior Grand Champion (out of both non-smoked and smoked)! We are very proud of all our youth and their accomplishments!
Miriam Ritchey: Blue Ribbon, 1st Place Speech 03-04 Division (non-smocked), 1st Place Overall 03-04 Division (non-smoked), Champion 03-04 Age Division, Grand Champion Senior!
Ellie Ritchey: Blue Ribbon, 1st Place Speech 2006 Division (non-smoked), 1st Place Overall 2006 Division (non-smoked)
Flora Pierce: Blue Ribbon, 3rd Place Speech 2010 Division (non-smoked), 3rd Place Overall 2006 Division (non-smoked)
Caleb Evans: Blue Ribbon, 3rd Place Speech 2012 Division (non-smoked)
Allison Bullock: Blue Ribbon, 3rd Place Non-Smoked Ham
Clay Sneed: Blue Ribbon
Julie Patterson: Blue Ribbon
Saylor Petrey: Blue Ribbon
Jullie Bullock: Blue Ribbon
McKenzie Strunk: Blue Ribbon
Jack McCollum: Blue Ribbon
Bella Reed: Blue Ribbon
Isaiah Stevenson: Blue Ribbon
Ethan Robbins: Red Ribbon
Karly Roy: Red Ribbon
Colson Pierce: Red Ribbon
Kandice Brown: Red Ribbon
Kate Miller: Red Ribbon
Riley Pierce: Red Ribbon
Gabe Urgelles: Red Ribbon
Mackenzie DeSarbo: Red Ribbon
Cal Miller: White Ribbon
Todd Taylor: White Ribbon
Becca DeBord: White Ribbon
Austin Reed: White Ribbon
Cole Keith: White Ribbon
Pulaski County 4-H would like to invite you to our 4-H Livestock Show & Sale Country Ham Donation Auction on Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. at Ard Ridge Cattle Company in Nancy, KY. We will have 24 hams up for auction this evening and hope that you will come out and support out ham participants!
For more information about the 4-H Country Ham Project, Show & Sale or how you can support our 4-H youth, please contact Jennifer Cole at the Pulaski County Extension Office at 606-679-6361.
