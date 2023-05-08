On Saturday, Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London hosted the 7th annual Trooper Jason VanHook Memorial Bass Tournament at Conley Bottom Resort and Marina.
The tournament paid five places, with the Big Fish winner being given a $300 dollar fishing reel. First-place winners were Brian Smith and Jeff Walls, both of Somerset. The total winning weight was 13.83 pounds. The first-place prize paid $1,000.
KSP stated that the tournament was an overwhelming success. The event had 61 fishermen and raised $4,000 dollars for Trooper Island in Memory of the late Trooper Jason VanHook.
VanHook passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer.
The Kentucky State Police and the VanHook family thanked everyone who participated.
