It is the goal of the Business & Professional Women’s Club to champion fellow women in business. BPW has been advocating for women in the workplace for over 90 years in Pulaski County, and as the number of women in business increases, it is the group’s intention to shine a light on as many of those women as possible.
Recently, BPW member Emily Decker was able to sit down with Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, Jada Gilmore Fisher and discuss her lifelong journey as a Business & Professional Woman.
Readers can find the full-length video of that interview at somersetbpw.com
During the interview, Jada candidly shares her inspirational story, highlighting the moment she found her purpose in caring for others: “I started working in a nursing home and I loved it, because I was caring for people who couldn’t do for themselves,”
Her story is one of redemption, second chances, and triumph as she went from a single mother on welfare to a case worker in foster care, and now is one of the owners of Quest Counseling, where she is a Therapist and has a role in Continuous Quality Improvement
In essence, Jada epitomizes what it is to be a Business & Professional Woman. She is a dedicated mother, a loving wife, a gifted Therapist, and in true BPW fashion, she is the kind of woman who unceasingly inspires others to grow in the face of adversity.
Jada Fisher is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor at Quest; she has over 15 years of experience in the Mental Health field.
Jada received her undergraduate degree from Eastern Kentucky University in Criminal Justice. In 2004 she had the opportunity to return to her hometown of Somerset, creating a new program to support children in foster care for the Lake Cumberland area. Eventually transiting into Family Preservation Jada decided to pursue her Master’s Degree in Education and Mental Health Counseling at Lindsey Wilson College.
Jada continued her professional pursuit in 2009, as a Qualified Intellectual Disability Professional and later moved to the Psychology Department as a Behavior Specialist. Jada joined Quest full time in April 2019 she holds dual roles as a Therapist and Continuous Quality Improvement.
From the beginning, Quest Counseling was started by four people, including Jada’s husband Nathan Fisher, while she continued to work and take care of the family. She was tasked with providing stability in the inevitable uncertainty of a new business. Eventually, Jada was able to join the practice and is happy doing what she loves, honing her skills as a Therapist, & creating change in the lives of so many in the Lake Cumberland area.
Quest is now a thriving practice, and as a company employs over 50 individuals. Fisher attributes their success to the culture of “family” in the workplace, specifically when it comes to diversity. “There’s a diverse amount of people that work here, and it’s not even about color, it’s about gender, and thoughts, creativity and things that they have been through, that have brought them here. It’s a family”.
Business and Professional Women’s Club meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., visit the groups site to become a supporter, or join the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.