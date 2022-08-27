More than two dozen local employers took advantage of another free training opportunity Aug. 11 to learn how to build a work environment that increases job satisfaction.
The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) and the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce partnered to bring leadership coach and trainer Karen Butcher to Somerset to lead this session, which offered three vital employee engagement practices and sent participants off with a renewed commitment to build an enviable workplace.
Jonathan Muse, personnel director for Five Star Title, said he feels better equipped to do just that.
“I was very impressed with Karen’s training course,” Muse said. “It was eye-opening to discover what a huge burden a single disengaged employee could be to not only the bottom line but to the morale of an entire company. Karen was able to deliver several actionable strategies for anyone to deploy to combat workforce disengagement. I would highly recommend her course and love that SPEDA and our Chamber offer such invaluable tools to local business professionals at absolutely no cost.”
Butcher travels the country facilitating leadership training for new and experienced supervisors on topics such as onboarding, transitioning from peer to supervisor, coaching and giving feedback, having difficult conversations and employee engagement.
With workforce participation a growing challenge across the state, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue said it is important to equip local business owners with tools to recruit and retain employees.
“Workshops like these are crucial in helping our local business leaders feel confident they have what they need to be successful,” Clue said. “A huge key to their success is their employees. Karen did an outstanding job showing how the work environment can affect engagement and loyalty, and ultimately help employers hire and retain employees. It was a great session.”
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said he is grateful for the Chamber’s partnership and commitment to supporting and growing the local workforce.
“The skills we teach and the way we treat those who choose to open their doors here are crucial in retaining and recruiting employees and businesses,” Girdler said. “SPEDA and the Chamber are involved at every turn in making sure processes are in place to grow a strong workforce. Being able to provide resources to local businesses that help them thrive and grow is important in fulfilling that mission. The leaders who attended Karen’s session have some great strategies to take back to their workplaces and I’m excited to see how they will implement them.”
This training is one of many that SPEDA and the Chamber have partnered to provide at no cost to the local business community. Others are being planned, Girdler said — watch somersetkyleads.com, somersetpulaskichamber.com and social media for announcements about upcoming workshops.
