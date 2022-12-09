LEXINGTON, KY – The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Somerset Chief of Staff and KLC Executive Board member Jeffrey Edwards with a Level III Master of City Governance award. In addition, KLC presented Police Chief William Hunt with a Level I Achievement in City Governance award.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
Somerset Mayor and KLC Board of Directors member Alan Keck said, “I’m grateful to have a team who continues to pursue training and wants to enhance their skills. Chief Hunt and Mr. Edwards certainly demonstrate this every day. I also appreciate KLC for their willingness to invest in city leaders to promote growth in their respective communities.”
“The City Officials Training Center has provided information and guidance for thousands of city officials and employees, and we are honored to include the City of Somerset,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “Congratulations to Mr. Edwards and Chief Hunt for their dedication and hard work in the program.”
The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 30 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.
The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.
