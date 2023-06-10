WASHINGTON, DC – Kim Hudson, a Somerset Senior Branch Office Administrator for the financial services firm Edward Jones, recently traveled to the nation’s capital, and met with U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, and U.S. Representatives Hal Rogers, Morgan McGarvey, Andy Bar, James Comer, Brett Guthrie and Thomas Massie to advocate for issues important to individual investors and business owners.
Hudson serves as the Kentucky chair on the Grassroots Task Force, a volunteer group of more than 100 Edward Jones financial advisors and branch office administrators from all 50 states. They are dedicated to voicing the perspective of individual investors to state and federal lawmakers. The Task Force, now in its 38th year, remains the securities industry’s only volunteer advocacy organization that travels to Washington, D.C. each year to meet with federal lawmakers.
“Every day, I help individual clients build the financial security that helps them live their best lives. As a Task Force Chair, I can work toward making a meaningful difference for all individual investors by advocating for the issues like financial education and building financial resilience, no matter where they are in their lives,” Hudson said.
The theme for this year’s meetings was “Growing our Impact.” Priority topics addressed with lawmakers included expanding financial education for high schoolers and building financial security for pre-retirees and retirees.
Financial Education
The Task Force Chairs advocated for making financial education more accessible to young people. We know that when someone receives financial education, they’re 3x more likely to have non-retirement savings and feel 54% better prepared to accomplish long-term financial goals. Edward Jones’ Financial fitness program has engaged more than 500,000 learners since it began in 2020.
Financial Security
Also important for legislators to hear were the results from a recent survey by Edward Jones and Age Wave that highlights the financial impact of unexpected life events. The study showed that 81% of women and 69% of men have experienced, during their retirement, an event such as death of a family member or friend, health issues or a significant financial setback. The survey showcases steps retirees and pre-retirees can take to improve their quality of life, sense of well-being or financial security.
Finally, Task Force Chairs will celebrate and recognize the work behind the passage of the Secure 2.0 Act, which is already having an extremely positive impact on the retirement security of many Americans. This bill is an important and potentially life-changing financial course correction for many. Despite its extensive reach, only one-quarter (24%) of Americans say they are aware, but those who say they are familiar with the bill, overwhelmingly approve (74%).
Edward Jones is headquartered in St. Louis and provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
