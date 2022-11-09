Two Pulaski County girls placed in the top 5 at the Kentucky County Fair Pageant. Hillary Correll, daughter of William and Allison Correll, was first runner up and represented Butler County. Khloe King, daughter of Phillip and Nikki King, was fourth runner up and represented Pendleton County Youth Fair. They started interviews on a Friday. The following day they introduced themselves first in casual wear and then changed into gowns. A total of 72 Kentucky girls competed for the title.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Elevated Risk For Wildfires Today... Relative humidity is forecast to be between 15 and 25 percent in most locations. With dry fuels present, this will provide a favorable environment for wildfires to grow quickly, even though winds will be light. Therefore, outdoor burning is not recommended.
featured
Local girls compete in Kentucky County Fair Pagent
- Special to CJ
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two killed, one flown out from U.S. 27-Ky. 70 wreck
- Car crashes into Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru
- Eubank woman pleads not guilty to murder
- Firefighters put down Nancy silo blaze
- Smoke fills Northern Pulaski County skies from Rockcastle County fire
- Driver in London police officer fatality arraigned
- Early voting begins Thursday
- Arrest Log November 8, 2022
- Hardy comes out on top in District Judge Division 1 race
- Playing with heavy hearts, Cats roll past Kentucky State in final exhibition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.