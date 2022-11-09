Two Pulaski County girls placed in the top 5 at the Kentucky County Fair Pageant. Hillary Correll, daughter of William and Allison Correll, was first runner up and represented Butler County. Khloe King, daughter of Phillip and Nikki King, was fourth runner up and represented Pendleton County Youth Fair.  They started interviews on a Friday. The following day they introduced themselves first in casual wear and then changed into gowns. A total of 72 Kentucky girls competed for the title.

