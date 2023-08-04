Second-year Lake Cumberland Family Medicine Resident, Dr. Corey Morris, recently embarked on a unique educational journey, participating in the esteemed Principles of Aviation and Space Medicine (PASM) course offered by the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). This one-of-a-kind program, held in collaboration with NASA, granted Dr. Morris an immersive experience into the fascinating world of aviation and space/microgravity physiology and pathology.
The PASM course, an annual initiative conducted by UTMB, selects exceptional applicants from 4th-year medical students, residents, and attending physicians. This year, the program elevated its offerings by incorporating the Aviation and Space Medicine Workshop, wherein a select group of participants, including Dr. Morris, were granted an extended week in Houston.
Throughout the course, Dr. Morris and his fellow attendees were privileged to learn from distinguished speakers, hailing from UTMB and Mayo Clinic Aerospace Medicine faculty, NASA personnel, representatives from Commercial Space Companies, and experts from the FAA. Each day was filled with engaging lectures, illuminating the various intricacies of aerospace medicine.
The workshop component proved to be an unforgettable adventure, providing the participants with exclusive tours and access to remarkable facilities. Dr. Morris and his peers had the extraordinary opportunity to visit NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, participating in dives and flights within their Hyperbaric and Altitude Chambers. The journey continued with explorations of iconic sites at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, including Mission Control, the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility, the Center of Strength, Conditioning, and Rehabilitation, and even Ellington Airfield.
“Overall, the PASM course and the accompanying Aviation and Space Medicine Workshop opened my eyes to a whole new realm of knowledge and possibilities. It was truly a privilege to be a part of this program and to learn from some of the most brilliant minds in the field of aerospace medicine,” shared Dr. Morris.
Dr. Morris has now returned to the local community, eager to share his experiences and knowledge with his colleagues and patients.
The Residency Programs at Lake Cumberland include 18 family medicine residents, 21 internal medicine residents, and 23 medical students. Moreover, our esteemed faculty comprises over 15 highly skilled physicians, encompassing both core and sub-specialty experts in internal medicine and family medicine, as well as over 40 of our attending physicians who provide supervision to our residents and students on our medical campus, all working together to advance medical education and patient care.
The Internal Medicine and Family Medicine Residency innovative curriculum incorporates both inpatient and outpatient medical experiences, as well as many sub-specialty rotations and trains residents to develop the broad clinical, teaching, and procedural skill set essential to providing quality, evidence-based care. Both programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) and are dedicated to educating the next generation of internal medicine and family medicine physicians to provide quality healthcare for all.
