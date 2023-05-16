Pulaski, Somerset, and Southwestern High School’s Work Ethic Seal recipients recently celebrated their 23rd Work Ethic Seal at the Center for Rural Development. Several special guest were in attendance including, manufacturing companies, state, city, and local government officials, members of the Cumberland Workforce Development, members of the Pulaski County Educational Consortium, members of the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, School Superintendents, Administrative Staff, Board Members, and members of the Somerset Pulaski Development Authority. The students were honored with a luncheon at the Center for Rural Development, sponsored by SPEDA and catered by Sassy Spoon Catering.
Roxanna Bishop, PR /Community Ed Director for Pulaski Schools welcomed everyone and praised the Somerset Pulaski Development Authority for their support in the Work Ethic Seal Program. Mr. Chris Girdler, President/CEO of SPEDA congratulated the students for their achievement and spoke of what an honor it was for this award. Keynote speaker for the event was President of Spalding University, Dr. Tori McClure, the first woman to row across the Atlantic.
Part of the mission of education is to prepare students for the transition from school to work and life beyond the classroom. A strong work ethic is essential to our students if they are to secure and maintain successful, meaningful employment.
In an effort to meet this need, the Pulaski County Educational Consortium in joint effort with the Pulaski County School System, the Somerset Independent School System, and SPEDA implement a special program in which students who meet specific criteria related to work ethic and soft skills will receive a special seal on their high school diploma and transcript.
This year marked 23 years of the Work Ethic Seal Program in the Pulaski and Somerset Schools. That is over decade of students who have been trained, encouraged and recognized for meeting the required criteria.
Students must meet the following criteria to qualify for the work ethic seal: no unexcused absences for the 22-23 school year, student has no more than three unexcused tardies or early dismissals during the 22-23 school year, must have no more than 1 disciplinary referral, and must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 with NO failures
Also the recipients must be involved in at least two of the following: organized team sport, extracurricular programs, part-time employment, or community service project. They must submit a resume and completed application to the Work Ethic Seal Program.
To date, 1,463 juniors and 1,577 seniors have qualified for the seal making our work force that much stronger. This year alone, 119juniors and 127 seniors qualified for the Work Ethic Seal.
Pulaski, Southwestern, and Somerset Schools believe students receiving this recognition will have an advantage when seeking employment in our area. Through involvement and support by business and industry, this seal’s “worth” will be validated by employers who view the seal as an important credential in identifying potential employees with a demonstrated work ethic.
Seniors qualifying for the work ethic seal receive a gold Work Ethic Seal on their transcript and diploma, a senior cord to wear at graduation and a letter of recommendation signed by the superintendent of their local school system, the President of the Pulaski County Educational Consortium and the CEO of SPEDA.
The program was extended to juniors in 2004/2005. Juniors receive the same letter of recommendation as seniors but must re-qualify as a senior to actually receive the seal. Juniors receive WES Binders for their accomplishment.
Together, the business community and the education community value this program as a continually growing effort to improve student proficiency and graduation rates. Strengthening ties between business, community and education strengthens probability of student success. This program captures the community education components focusing on expanded utilization of school facilities, citizen involvement through volunteering, K-12 support, and collaboration.
The Pulaski and Somerset Boards of Education, praised Mr. Chris Girdler, SPEDA, and the Pulaski County Educational Consortium for their support in this great program. All the counselors at each of the local high schools were applauded for their dedicated efforts in the application process for each recipient.
