Four local students were recently awarded prizes for participating in the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority’s (SPEDA) annual fall clean-up contest.
SPEDA joins Pulaski County Recycling Center, the Somerset Tourist & Convention Commission and Lake Cumberland Tourism in hosting the Triple Bag Challenge, a contest that incentivizes local students to pick up trash along roadways.
Students who picked up three bags of trash received a chance to win one of several prizes. One student — John Brown-Hartwell, a Northern Middle School seventh-grader — was chosen at random to receive the grand prize of $500 in cash. Other participants received season passes to SomerSplash Waterpark.
Participants were asked to post before-and-after photos of their cleanup efforts to Facebook and/or Instagram using #spctriplesweep. The contest was open to all elementary through high school students living in Somerset and Pulaski County.
Triple Bag Challenge winners include:
Gia Debord, fifth grade, Somerset Christian School
Shelby Brown-Hartwell, sophomore, Pulaski County High School
John Brown-Hartwell, seventh grade, Northern Middle School
James Pitman III, second grade, Pulaski Elementary
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said the Triple Bag Challenge is one of many efforts in the community that promotes environmental stewardship.
“SPEDA wanted to join the chorus of so many wonderful events in the community that encourage people young and old to help keep Somerset and Pulaski County clean,” Girdler said. “Our event focuses on elementary through high school students in the hopes we can instill a lifelong dedication to beautifying our community. I’m proud of the young people who stepped up to participate in the fall Triple Bag Challenge and hope we continue to see our younger generation engage in activities like this that build community pride.”
The Triple Bag Challenge is hosted every spring and fall. Spring contest dates will be announced at the beginning of 2023, Girdler said.
