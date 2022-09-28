The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded United Way of South Central Kentucky (UWSCKY) a $2,000 grant to support its youth literacy efforts. The funding is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of more than $3 million awarded to support more than 420,000 students attending nearly 800 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations in the communities Dollar General calls home.
“We are excited to begin a ‘Real Men Read’ program with students in Pulaski County and hope to mirror these efforts in our other nine counties in the coming years,” commented Crystal Cox, executive director of UWSCKY.
“Real Men Read” will engage positive male role models in our community with elementary students to enrich their education through reading. Each month, volunteers will spend approximately 30 minutes engaging with an elementary class through reading, discussion, sharing about their careers, and encouraging students to excellence in their studies and future careers. The program will also be providing copies of the books used during story time to the school libraries for students to check-out on an ongoing basis. If you are interested in becoming involved, please email info@uwscky.org or call 606-679-2974.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stands at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs.
The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.
“During this back-to-school season, we are grateful for all of the educators, school officials, librarians, non-profit partners and volunteers who are working hard to help students excel and creating brighter futures for this generation of learners,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s executive director. “We hope these funds will help provide needed resources, enhance educational programming and position teachers and students for success.”
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. On a worldwide level, United Way is supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year and is the world’s largest privately funded nonprofit. The United Way of South Central Kentucky services ten counties and supports twenty-five agencies, providing more than 71,000 instances of support each year. For more information about United Way of South Central Kentucky, please follow us on Facebook @UWSCKY or visit www.uwscky.org.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Cal Turner, Jr. founded the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to honor his grandfather and Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate having dropped out of school in the third grade to support his family. The Foundation aims to provide support to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that seek to improve adult, summer,
