Appropriately, we are ending our look back on May of 1945 on Memorial Day weekend.
This month, we have visited an era in history which many of us didn’t live through or don’t remember. I hope these last few weeks have opened our eyes to the hardships that were faced during that time – for those who were serving overseas in the heat of World War II and for those who were at home wondering whether they would ever see their children or spouses again and having every aspect of their lives, from buying groceries and gas to simply opening the pages of the local newspaper, serving as a reminder of the raw worldwide tension that existed at the time.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County in late May 78 years ago, from the pages of the May 24 and 31, 1945, Somerset Journal.
War news:
Eight more Pulaskians were reported to have been killed in action, bringing the total for World War II to 155.
-A telegram from the War Department Friday informed Mr. and Mrs. John J. Minton, Alpine, that their son, Pfc. Samuel J. Minton, had been killed in action in France Jan. 12. He had been reported missing in action in January. Pfc. Minton attended Burnside High School before entering the army Aug. 31, 1943. He left for overseas in April 1944. Besides his parents, he leaves three brothers, Raymond, Albert and Donald Minton, all of Alpine, and two sisters, Mrs. Ruby Helton of Tateville and Delpha Minton of Alpine.
-Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Simpson, Grundy, were notified by the War Department that their son, Pvt. Jewell Simpson, 18, was killed in action in the Philippines April 25. Prior to entering the army July 7, 1944, he attended Shopville High School and assisted his father on the farm. He had been overseas five months. Besides his parents, he is survived by a brother, Pfc. Virgil Simpson, who is in Europe, and a sister, Mrs. Edward Erp of Grundy.
-Pfc. James Gilbert Hopper, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie C. Hopper, Dahl, was reported by the War Department as having died on Saipan May 12 of wounds received in action. He was an anti-aircraft gunner and had been in service 30 months. He had never spent a furlough at home since entering the service. A brother is in India.
-Pvt. Lewis B. Wilson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Asbury Moses Wilson, Faubush, died of wounds received in Italy April 22. He was engaged in farming before entering service. A brother is in the Pacific.
-Seaman 2/c Ellis E. Whitis was killed in action, the Navy Department advised his parents, Mrs. And Mrs. James Henry Whitis.
-Signalman 2/c Robert Earl Meece, 20, was aboard the destroyer escort Frederick C. Davis, which was sunk recently by an enemy submarine in the Atlantic. This week he was reported by the Navy Department to have been killed in action. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Marion Meece, formerly of Somerset, have resided in Dayton, Ohio, for several years. He attended grade and high school here and spent 13 months in the Mediterranean theater. He was home on leave last November. He was stationed in Florida for a short time and then saw duty in the South Atlantic. The last letter received by his parents in April indicated that he was being transferred to the North Atlantic. He enlisted in Nov. 1942 and had been employed at Grays Manufacturing Co. in Dayton prior to entering the Navy. Two brothers are in the armed forces. Victor Meece is in the Navy and is on duty in the Pacific. Curtis Meece is in the army in India.
-Additionally, Corp. Augustus Quinton Decker, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Teddy Decker of Somerset, died on Okinawa, and Pfc. Edwin M. Blankenship, 25, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Blankenship of Route 3, Eubank, died in Belgium.
-Four more names, which did not appear on the list of this county’s war dead published recently in The Somerset Journal, have been added during the past week. They are: Paul Isaacs, formerly of Science Hill, employed in Ohio at the time he entered service, killed in Italy Oct. 14; Cecil B. Hardy, son of Mrs. Maude Hardy of Burnside, killed Sept. 20 in France; and John Frank Maynard, son of Mrs. Dean Maynard, Burnside, killed April 9 on Luzon.
-Mr. and Mrs. Chester Dye had never reported the death of their son, Albert, to local newspapers. He was 21 years old, and had been in the Army 17 months. He was serving with the infantry and had been overseas only five weeks when he met his death. Three of his brothers are in service. They are: Fireman 2/c Arthur Dye, who is at Davis, R.I., Sgt. Russell Dye, who is in Germany, and Pvt. T.J. Dye, Camp Atterbury, Ind. Albert Dye was in the C.C.C. before entering the Army.
-The name of Carroll Huff which appeared in the roll should have read Carroll W. Duff. His mother, Mrs. J.T. Carter, resides in Burnside.
News of Pulaskians liberated from German prisoner of war camps continued to come in during the past week.
-Mr. and Mrs. U.Y. Drake of Somerset, whose son, Lt. William B. Drake, was reported last week to have been liberated, received a letter from him Tuesday. Lt. Drake stated that following his release he was flown to France where he is visiting points of interest while awaiting return to this country. He said he expects to be home by June 1.
-2nd Lt. James W. Simpson, son of Mrs. E.T. Simpson of Burnside, a B-17 navigator, was taken prisoner May 7, 1944, and was liberated from the prison camp at Moosburg April 29. He wrote his mother that he is now near LeHavre, France, and is being processed for his return home. Lt. Simpson said that when he was first taken prisoner, he was sent to Stalag Luft III prison camp between Berlin and Breslau, a camp for American and British flying officers. In January after the Russian drive had started, he and the other prisoners were moved to Nurnberg in South Germany to prevent their recapture by the Red Army. He described the trip as an extremely cold one, but said the guards were “men so old that they were unfit for anything but guarding P.O.W.’s” and some of them froze. Lt. Simpson said they arrived at Nurnberg about Feb. 4. “The place was already full of all kinds of prisoners. There was nothing there but prisoners. No fuel, food, bedding, medicine – it was quite a hole.” He stated that it was the first time in his life he had been really hungry. Red Cross trucks finally got through with some food, he said. On April 4 “the Goons” started moving the prisoners to Moosburg in Bavaria, 30 or 40 miles northeast of Munich. “This march was a farce. All Germany, except the big dogs and SS troops, was ready to quit and afraid to do so. The result was that our commanding officer laid the law down and we just strolled along trading cigarettes and soap with German hausfrau for bread, potatoes and eggs. We lived good for 17 days and walked less than 90 miles.” Moosburg was much like Nurnberg, Lt. Simpson wrote, “except there was food.” The Red Cross had built up a large supply of food at Moosburg. The Moosburg prisoners were released April 29 by the 14th Armored Division.
-S/Sgt. Claude Edward Silvers, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.O. Silvers of Somerset, cabled his parents Saturday that he was safe and well. He was with the 79th Anti-tank Division when he was taken prisoner Jan. 20. Sgt. Silvers was first reported missing in action and later as a prisoner of war.
-T/5 Loyal R. Brown, son of Mrs. George W. Brown of Cincinnati, formerly of this county, was captured in North Africa Feb. 17, 1943, and was liberated April 21. He wrote his mother that he was safe and well, and was awaiting transportation home.
-Pfc. Paul Flynn, son of Mrs. Lou Flynn of South Main Street, Somerset, was captured by the Germans Oct. 8, 1943, when the plane of which he was a crew member was shot down over Germany. He was freed May 3 when Stalag 17-B prison camp was liberated by the Third Army. In a letter to his parents, received here Tuesday, he said he was in France, was well and expected to arrive home around June 1. He has been in the army since Oct. 28, 1942.
-Additional liberated soldiers are: S/Sgt. Paul Sears, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Sears of Somerset; T/5 Milford S. Dalton, 28, son of Mr. and Mrs. John K. Dalton of Trimble; Pfc. Casper L. Dyer, husband of Mrs. Mary G. Dyer of Route 1, Eubank, and son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Dyer of Route 3, Eubank; 2nd Lt. Joseph A. Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.M. Montgomery of Science Hill; Pfc. Earl B. Cooper, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Cooper of Naomi; T/5 Howard Blevins, 28, son of Mr. and Mrs. I.N. Blevins of Somerset; Lonzo M. Wilson, 22, son of Mrs. Docia Wilson of Nancy; Pfc. Rector Ping, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Ping of Acorn; and Sgt. Harold Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Smith of Decatur, Ill., formerly of this county.
More News about our Local Soldiers:
-Pfc. John B. Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Brown of Eubank received the Purple Heart for wounds received in action. He is serving with the infantry and has been in service 10 months. He received his basic training at Camp Fannin, Texas, and has been overseas since the first of the year. He has been in France, Belgium, Holland and is now in Germany.
-ACM Darrel Frederick Centers, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Logan Centers, who was reported by the navy as having been killed April 20, was aboard the aircraft carrier Franklin which was bombed near Japan and severely damaged. Mrs. Centers received a letter from the Franklin’s commanding officer this week stating that among the bodies found in the wreckage was one identified as her son. He was buried at sea.
-First Lieut. and Mrs. William Marshall Clark, of Moody Field, Valdosta, Ga., have been spending a week with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Will Clark. Before entering the Army, Lieut. Clark was a coach of athletics and a teacher at Somerset High School.
-Staff Sgt. Robert E. Conant, 21, son of Mr. Charles Conant, has been awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action. He has been in service five years, and overseas most of that time. He served in Panama and is now with the 7th Army in Germany. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1940.
-Killed in action on Iwo Jima Feb. 23 while serving with the 5th Marine Division was Corp. Joseph A. Ford, husband of Virginia Phillippi Ford. Corp. Ford was a son of Mr. and Mrs. William A. Ford, Ferguson, and was employed by his father at the Queen City Tire Co. prior to entering service. He was last home in April 1944. He sailed for overseas last August and was wounded in November while scouting for Japs on Hela Island. His wife and small son, William Joseph Ansel Ford, Jr., reside in Somerset.
-Pfc. Joe B. Garner has received a medical discharge and has returned home. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Garner of Columbia Street. He was in service 26 months and had 161 days of active overseas duty in Europe. He was wounded last October in France and returned to the States in March.
-Garland G. Gregory, F. 1/c, son of Edgar Gregory of Stanford Road, fought aboard the Indianapolis when the heavy cruiser’s guns wounded the enemy at Okinawa.
-Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Hargis of Shopville have had no word from their son, Pvt. Albert Hargis, for nearly three months. The last word from him was a card March 8 stating that he was sailing for overseas duty.
-Corp. Lloyd D. Hines of Somerset has been awarded the certificate of merit for outstanding performance of duty with the 12th Armored Division in Germany, according to a dispatch from the Seventh Army. A citation accompanying the award reads, “While Corporal Hines’ tank was refueling, the tank commander observed an enemy observation post and immediately fired upon it. The back flash from the cannon ignited the gasoline cans on the rear deck of the vehicle and forced the crew to evacuate the tank. Corporal Hines climbed back on the tank and threw the burning cans clear of the vehicle, thereby saving valuable government equipment and enabling the tank to continue the attack.” Hines is a member of B Company of the “Hellcat” Division’s 23rd Tank Battalion. His division spearheaded Lieut. General Alexander M. Patch’s drive across Germany.
-Capt. Howard K. Holladay of the James Addition, who served four and one-half years in the Army Air Forces, has been discharged from duty and with his wife, the former Miss Ida Adams, has returned to Somerset. Capt. Holladay is the holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with several oak leaf clusters, and other ribbons of merit awarded to him while he was on overseas duty.
-Three Hunt brothers, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Hunt, are in the army. Pfc. Robert Carl Hunt has been in the Pacific 16 months and in the army since April 1943. Pfc. Curtis Hunt is in Europe awaiting transfer back to the States. He has been in the army since Feb. 1942 and overseas since April 1943. He saw action in North Africa, and was one of the first to land in Italy where he was wounded in action twice. Pfc. Hunt landed in Southern France last Aug. 15 and fought to within 15 miles of the German border before being sent to a rest camp. Pvt. Everett C. Hunt is at Camp Robinson, Ark., and has been in the army since March 23. He is the husband of Mrs. Beulah Glover Hunt, and they have three children.
-Pfc. Paul T. Lester of Science Hill received the silver star medal at a ceremony recently at Kennedy General Hospital, Memphis, Tenn. Lester, who is now a patient at the hospital, was cited for gallantry in action, Sept. 27, near St. Martensburg, Holland. “Pvt. Lester, runner in company G, 325th Glider Infantry, 82nd Airborne Division, personally led a platoon under heavy enemy fire in a daring assault on a nest of hostile machine guns in the woods,” the commendation states. “Six machine guns were destroyed and fifteen prisoners captured. Pvt. Lester’s high courage, initiative and leadership at a critical moment enabled his company to achieve its objective. Throughout continuing successful assaults by his platoon, his personal daring and disregard for danger were a constant source of inspiration to all members of the company.” On a later occasion, Pvt. Lester again organized the platoon when its commander and non-commissioned officers were wounded, and led it to take an objective and hold it against counterattack.
-Pfc. Frank Mullins is spending a 60-day furlough with his wife, Mrs. Thelma Mullins of Shopville. He went overseas in May 1942, and about a year later was taken a German prisoner in Italy. He was later moved to a prison camp in Germany, where he spent 25 months. He was liberated a few weeks ago and flew to Norfolk, Va., where his parents reside. He will report to a Florida camp for reassignment when his furlough is up.
-Ensign Lloyd Glen Neikirk, husband of Mrs. Mary Virginia Snyder Neikirk and son of Mr. and Mrs. Grover Neikirk, Somerset, has been assigned to a battleship and sailed recently for the South Pacific. Inducted into service Feb. 16, 1943, he received his boot training at Great Lakes, Ill., where he was acting chief petty officer of his company, which was awarded a pennant every week for being the best company. He later took quartermaster training at Newport, R.I., where he also served as acting chief petty officer. He was given amphibious training at Solomon’s Branch, Md., and was assigned to an LCI boat as a quartermaster. He sailed for overseas Christmas Eve, 1943, and after participating in the D-Day Invasion made 20 trips from England to France. After his invasion duties were completed, he was given orders to report back to the States for officer training and arrived home in Aug. 1944. He spent a 27-day leave at home and then reported to the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, for a four months’ naval academic refresher course. He was sent to the Midshipmen’s School at the University of Columbia, New York City, for a four months’ course during which time he served as platoon commander. He received his commission April 26. His wife and small son reside with her parents on North Central Avenue. Ensign Neikirk was an agent for a life insurance company in Louisville before entering service.
-Elmer Richardson, Somerset High School football and basketball star for the past two years, left last night for Manhattan Island, N.Y., where he will enter training for the Coast Guard. Richardson received his diploma from the local high school at commencement exercises Tuesday night. He won mention for all-state honors in both football and basketball last year.
-Mrs. Delores Wilson Schoettle of Cincinnati, formerly of Somerset, has been notified by the War Department that her husband, Cpl. Granville Schoettle, 25, was killed in action May 2 in Italy. An infantryman with the Fifth Army he had been in service 30 months, and overseas two years. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, Carol Ann, whom he had never seen; his father, Charles Schoettle of Indianapolis; and two brothers, both serving overseas. Mrs. Schoettle is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emery Wilson of Cincinnati, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Andrew Ping and Mrs. Nora Wilson of Somerset. Mrs. Schoettle has a brother, Sgt. Harold Wilson, who is serving with the 1st Cavalry Division in the Philippines.
-Few NAFD men have the problem to wrestle with that Cpl. Howard Sears has. This tall and lanky representative of Somerset, Ky., is worried about going home and facing his mother who is bound to see the handsome tattoo of a South Sea belle he has on his left arm. Sears, who works in the photo lab at El Aouina, had the tattooing job done in St. Louis and has regretted it ever since. He’s tried several methods of getting rid of it, but the South Sea beauty is still smiling at him and he’s open to suggestions as to how to get rid of it entirely, without amputation. Another distinctive feature about Sears is that he’s one of the very few Kentuckians without an accent. He explains this is due to his being overseas too long. He’s been in Africa 21 months now — Dakar, Cairo, Monrovia and currently Tunis. He prefers Tunis because of the beautiful women “who are friendly if you act like a gent.”
-Pfc. Douglas Shoun, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fleet Shoun, was wounded in the foot by mortar fire in Germany May 2, and was flown to a hospital near Paris, France. Mr. Shoun received a wire from the War Department advising him Douglas had been slightly wounded and then received two letters last week from him. He stated he expected to rejoin his company soon. In service 18 months, he went overseas in Jan. with an anti-tank infantry division. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1943.
-Staff Sergeant Claude Edward Silvers, who was reported as missing in action and later a prisoner of war, escaped from a German prison camp with four companions, all officers, May 8. In a letter to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Reddish Silvers, he wrote, “After six months of starving a man will do anything to get away.” He and his companions rejoined their companies before the war ended and are well. Staff Sgt. Silvers has been in service three years and overseas a year.
-Wounded slightly in Germany April 16 was Pvt. Floyd L. Taylor, 19, son of Mrs. Zella Taylor. He is in a hospital in France. Pvt. Taylor entered the army last August and was sent overseas in February. He was employed at Ferguson Shops before going into the army.
-Mrs. E.C. Ward of Science Hill received a cablegram from her son, S/Sgt. Robert Ward, saying he had arrived at his destination somewhere in the South Pacific. He left the States two months ago. He was the first youth from Science Hill to enter service.
-Killed in action March 1 in Germany was Pfc. Lindsay Williams, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Williams of Science Hill. He entered the army Nov. 5, 1942, and was sent overseas last August. Pfc. Williams attended high school at Eubank and was engaged in farming at the time he entered service.
Latest World War II News:
-American forces smashed southward and westward to take key hills beyond captured Yonabaru City yesterday and pushed across the Asota River on the west coast in a twin drive threatening to outflank Naha and turn the enemy’s buckling Okinawa line from the rear. Thick mud and continued heavy rains slowed the relentless American offensive as five U.S. divisions – possibly 75,000 men – opened their final push to crush the Japanese who now have fewer than 30,000 fighting men left. But the enemy still clung tenaciously to the southern tip of the embattled 70-mile-long island.
-Striking before dawn, more than 550 Superfortresses today dropped 4,500 tons of bombs on important Tokyo industrial targets, the greatest load of destruction hurled on the Japanese capital to date. The target area included the highly important Shinagawa sector. The railroad marshaling yards there, through which a third of Japan’s rail traffic passes, was a key objective. The assault equaled two 1,000-plane raids by B17’s or B-24’s on Berlin from England.
-Gasoline rations for America’s civilian motorists were ordered increased tonight as a result of victory in Europe. Effective June 22, the A-card value will increase from 4 to 6 gallons. On June 11, B-card ceilings will increase to 650 miles a month throughout the country. At present, the B-card ceilings differ in various sections, being 325 miles a month in the East, 475 in the Midwest, and 400 in the Far West. Not all B-cards will rate an increase. It will be necessary for holders of these cards to show their local rationing board that they have a real need for more gasoline than they are now using. Price Administrator Chester Bowles said that a person who needs only 200 miles a month, for example, for home-to-work driving will continue to receive a B ration of 200 miles. But a person who uses his car in his business and who needs more gasoline for that purpose will be able to get it – up to a maximum of 650 miles a month.
-Leathernecks of the First Marine Division raised the American flag over Okinawa’s Shuri Castle at 1:45 p.m. yesterday. Old Glory went up as Marines on the west flank and doughboys on the east moved to encircle Japanese survivors fleeing from the moated medieval fortress. An official spokesman said the flag-raising signalized capture of the castle, until recently the headquarters of the Japanese commander on Okinawa.
-Chairman May (D-Ky.) of the House Military committee called today for prompt discharge of all soldiers over 35, except for key personnel. “Now that our principal enemy has surrendered unconditionally, there should be a more drastic reduction in the armed forces than the Army has yet made,” May declared in an interview. The Army last month announced plans to discharge enlisted men over 42 and followed that action May 21 by lowering the age to 40. It said at that time a further age limit reduction was in prospect but that it could not be put into effect immediately.
Local News:
Local Woman Given 12 Years in Murder
A jury in Pulaski Circuit Court late Thursday afternoon found a local woman guilty of the murder of Pete Stamatokis, Greek restaurant owner, here last fall and fixed her punishment at 12 years in the penitentiary. The woman, through her attorney, Gladstone Wesley, filed motion and grounds for a new trial. Stamatokis was shot with a shotgun the night of Oct. 31 at his home on Richardson Drive and died three days later in the Wahle Hospital. The woman, an employee of Stamatokis’ restaurant, pleaded self-defense. On the witness stand she stated that Stamatokis threatened her with the shotgun. She attempted to take the gun from him and in the struggle, it was discharged, striking him in the left chest, she testified. County Attorney Russell Jones testified that Stamatokis in a deathbed statement said he was sitting in a chair in the living room at his home and that the woman started to leave the house. Jones quoted Stamatokis as stating that he objected to the woman leaving and that as a result she shot him. There were no witnesses to the shooting.
Five Leap to Safety from Transport
Five soldiers saved their lives early Friday afternoon when their plane became lost and ran out of gas by bailing out over Somerset. The twin-engine army transport plane crashed in the western part of the county. The plane was en route from Greensboro, N.C., to Bowman Field, Louisville, and the passengers included Col. Lewis B. Cuyler, deputy chief of staff at Bowman Field. Col. Cuyler was the only one of the five who received injuries in the leap. He sustained a sprained ankle when he landed in the garden of Mrs. Morris Holtzclaw on North Main Street. The others were: Capt. Albert Junod, 25, New York City, pilot of the plane, and Pvt. Dale Cronk, St. Paul, Minn., plane crew engineer, both of whom are stationed at Bowman Field; Corp. Peter A. Foley of Lynfield, Mass., and Corp. Bill Dorfman of Chicago, Ill., both of whom are stationed at Camp Davis, N.C. Foley and Dorfman, both of whom are also in the army air corps, were being given a ride to Louisville after having been taken aboard at Greensboro. Col. Cuyler said the plane became lost when the radio and direction finder failed to function properly. … “We figured to be due over Louisville at 12:15 p.m., but long before we were over Kentucky we ran into a heavy overcast sky. We climbed to about 15,000 feet and at 12:15 radioed for landing instructions. The radio was dead, so we could contact no one. We brought the plane down and found ourselves in a very mountainous section, the mountains sticking out of the clouds at various points. Capt. Junod raised the nose of the plane and pulled us up again to about 15,000 feet. We again tried to contact Bowman Field, but without success. We tried to find an opening in the clouds, but could see nothing but mountains. We climbed to 15,000 feet and flew for several minutes, all the time trying to contact someone on the radio. Capt. Junod again brought the plane down to a point he thought was a safe distance from the ground and could see nothing. We climbed to 10,000 feet and then decided to parachute. We had a gasoline supply sufficient for only a few minutes, so we dropped to 7,000 feet. The pilot set the automatic controls and headed the plane due west, and we bailed out at five second intervals.” Col. Cuyler said they had no idea where they were and they were very happy to find they were over a town instead of in some isolated section. The plane fell in the garden of Jonathan Wright on Hickorynut Ridge near the old Poynter post office, 12 miles west of here and approximately five miles west of Oil Center. After striking the ground, the plane tore down a fence and came to rest on the side of the road about 300 feet from a house. The point where it first struck is about 150 feet from the Wright home. The plane was badly damaged, its right wing and motor being torn away. A wrecking crew from Bowman Field arrived here a few hours after the accident and labored until Tuesday afternoon, cutting it apart and placing it aboard two large trailers. The trailers and their load were parked on North Main Street Tuesday night and attracted much attention. … Corp. Dorfman, who before he entered the army 15 months ago was a teacher in a Catholic school in Chicago and a playground supervisor during the summers, landed on the playground at the Central School. Pvt. Cronk landed in a garden on North Main Street. Corp. Foley landed in the yard at the home of Claude Dye in Liberty Heights. Capt. Junod landed in a field just west of Ohio Street. It was the first time any of the men had made a parachute jump. Within 30 minutes after they leaped, the men had assembled at the home of Mrs. Hubert Jackson on North Maple Street, near where Col. Cuyler landed. They remained there for a few hours until an ambulance and other vehicles arrived from Bowman Field and they were taken to Louisville. … Dorfman was making his first plane ride and jumped without hesitation, the colonel said. Corp. Foley jumped first, having volunteered to do so. … Dorfman … landed between two parked cars, having narrowly missed the wires strung around the school football field.
John Catron Home Robbed
The home of John Catron on Highway 27, just north of Somerset, was entered and robbed Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. A hole was knocked in a front windowpane and the latch unfastened, enabling the intruders to enter the residence. The thieves carried off some guns, $25 in currency, some jewelry, some men’s and women’s suits, 25 silver dollars and a straw hat. One of the visitors left his own hat in the house.
Three Arrested on Liquor Charges
Sheriff J.B. Jasper and Deputy Sheriff Neal Bolton arrested two men on College Street Sunday afternoon on a charge of having liquor in their possession. One of the men was also charged with driving while drunk. The officers confiscated two half-gallon jars of moonshine whiskey that were in the car. The men, who live in the eastern part of the county, were placed in jail to await examining trial. Another man was arrested Saturday afternoon on Maple Street by Sheriff Jasper and Deputy Sheriffs John Haste and John Taylor on a charge of having liquor in possession. Two half-pints of whiskey were taken from him.
Stolen Truck Found Parked on Lair Street
A truck stolen from Marion County five weeks ago was found parked on Lair Street Friday by Sheriff J.B. Jasper and Deputy Sheriff John Taylor. The owner came here for it Saturday.
Stolen Truck Abandoned Near Sugar Hill
A truck belonging to the Baisley Hardware Co., stolen Monday night from in front of the residence of Ellis Baisley on East Mount Vernon Street, was recovered Tuesday morning by State Highway Patrolman Garner Hargis. The officer found the truck abandoned in a ditch near Sugar Hill on East Hwy. 80. It had not been damaged.
Ramsey Accepts Baptist Pastorate
It was announced this week that Dr. Preston L. Ramsey, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Covington, Tenn., for the past seven years, has accepted the pastorate of the First Baptist Church here and will enter upon his duties Sunday, June 17. Dr. Ramsey is a native of western Tennessee and is 42 years of age. Since graduating from Union University, Jackson, Tenn., he has held three pastorates, all of them in Tennessee. Dr. and Mrs. Ramsey are parents of three children, a son who is 16 years old, and two daughters, 11 and 14. During his pastorate the Covington church has enjoyed a healthy growth and now has more than 500 members. … Dr. Ramsey is a sportsman, interested in hunting and fishing. … Dr. Ramsey made many friends in Somerset when he preached a trial sermon here April 30. The church has been without a pastor since the first of the year when the Rev. D.L. Hill resigned to accept the pastorate of a church in Corinth, Miss.
Principles of Liberty will Prevail as Long as Memory of War Dead Endures
As long as the memory of this nation’s war dead endures, their ideals will survive and the principles of liberty shall prevail, County Attorney Russell Jones declared in an address at the annual Memorial Day exercises at the National Cemetery at Nancy yesterday morning. The exercise was arranged by Pulaski Post No. 38, American Legion, and was attended by a large crowd. A large wreath, given by the Grand Army of the Republic in memory of all soldiers, was placed near the flag pole. The text of Mr. Jones’ address follows: “This occasion appeals not only to our gratitude for the deeds and sacrifices of the past, but it is a challenge to great hope. The deathless dead who sleep here beneath this carpet of living green, spread over them tenderly by the republic, are unconcerned about our emotions and by our reactions to their sacrifice. The acts that gave them a place in the hearts of the nation have become immortal in its union, and in the freedom that they forever proclaimed. This shrine built as a memorial to their costly gift, guards their silent bivouacs and has become an altar upon with brave men and holy women may pour out their tears of love and remembrance. The throng gathered now about the flag for which they gave the full measure of devotion symbolizes the spirit that gave urge and inspiration to their martyrdom. History has climbed the hill of time, and has passed through the clouds of passion and hate. Then we saw through a glass darkly, but now we see face to face. The pulseless dust that sleeps around us represents a great war and a great victory, but the tide of years that has passed represents the great reconciliation. No triumph of arms on a hundred battle fields surpasses in sublime achievement the triumph of love over hate and of peace over strife. Eighty-three years ago this spot echoed with the long roll of drum, the rattle of musketry and the roar of big guns. Today is hears the music of laughter and feels the joy of happy hearts. Then the day dawned upon a strife ridden land, where there was discord and rancor, fear and dread. But the torch of freedom fired by the brave men whose ashes hallow this ground and other fields of glory, brought a new light and a new understanding into the life and heart of the nation. The baptism of blood healed forever the discord and soothed angry spirit that disturbed the land. Our republic with its solidarity, and with undivided loyalty and devotion everywhere, is the miracle wrought on the flaming altar that claimed the young and the fair, whose silent tents are beneath this sod.”
Rev. Fisher Deplores Fact Many Have Lost May 30 Significance
The Rev. L.D. Fisher, pastor of the First Christian Church, in an address at the Rotary Club Tuesday night at the Hotel Beecher, deplored the fact that many people have lost the significance of Memorial Day. It should not be looked upon as merely a get-together day, but should be observed only as those who would have passed on would have it observed, he stated. … Because of the many war casualties of the past year, Memorial Day in 1945 should be the most somber in many years. Placing flowers on graves of loved ones is a very acceptable manner of observing the day, he said. The occasion should be one in which all should join in paying tribute to both the war and civilian dead. Too often exercises on Memorial Day have become merely glorified street carnivals, and addresses have bordered the extreme in maudlin sentiment, he said. “When we do anything in the name of our dead we should be very careful,” Mr. Fisher warned, and declared that in paying respect to those who have gone on one should show humility, humanity, sincerity and affection.
Harris Addresses Kiwanis
Some of the duties of the Seventh Amphibious Force and some of the experiences he encountered during more than two years’ service with the Navy in the South Pacific were given by Lieut. (j.g.) Muriel Harris of West Somerset in an address at the meeting of the Kiwanis Club Thursday night at the Hotel Beecher. Lieut. Harris, a former county school music teacher whose wife is the present county music teacher, returned from the Pacific recently to spend a leave with his wife and other relatives here. Volunteering in the Navy in 1942, Lieut. Harris was trained at Harvard University and commissioned an ensign. He left San Francisco for Honolulu and early in 1943 went to Brisbane, Australia, where the Seventh Amphibious Force was formed.
Miss Ramsey Visiting Eubank Relatives
Miss Venus Ramsey, who in 1944 was chosen Miss America at Atlantic City, has been visiting relatives in Eubank this week. Last year, Miss Ramsey devoted much of her time to the sale of war bonds and was awarded a citation by the Treasury Department for her efforts. She aided with a bond sale here last December. Miss Ramsey, who formerly lived near Eubank and is a graduate of Waynesburg High School, was recently given a screen test and will probably sign a contract with a leading movie producer soon.
Street Names being Painted on Curbs
A city crew is painting the names of streets on the curbs this week. It is the first time the streets have been identified in this manner. The names are being stenciled in black paint on a white background.
Fountain Turned On
City employees have cleaned out the pool in the Public Square park and the fountain has been turned on.
Funds Contributed to Pisgah Memorial Fund
A total of $1,569.50 has been contributed to the Pisgah Soldiers of World War II Memorial Fund. Local citizens have given $769.50 and the Home Mission Committee of the Presbyterian Church in the United States, $800. Plans call for a room to be added to the Pisgah Church, to serve as a community center. The funds at hand will be invested in War Bonds, and when building materials and labor are available, the bonds will be sold and the work started.
State to Spend $6,500 on Etna Road
County Judge R.C. Tartar was advised this week by State Commissioner of Highways J. Stephen Watkins that the state will take over the Pulaski-Etna-Bobtown Road and will spend $6,500 on it to bring it up to state standards. The road begins just north of Pulaski at the entrance of the old Bull Road and intersects the Crab Orchard Road at Bobtown.
Canning Demonstrations
Mrs. Delbert Sherman, County Food Conservationist, held canning demonstrations at Norwood at the home of Mrs. E.C. Andis, Cabin Hollow at the home of Mrs. Elizabeth Jones, and at the Cundiff school this week. Demonstrations were given on canning strawberries, cherries, rhubarb, tomatoes, carrots and greens. … Mrs. Sherman stressed the fact that home canning is a wartime necessity – essential for the nation’s supply of canned fruits and vegetables and essential for each family to make sure of having foods for health at any time during the year. It is the patriotic duty of every homemaker to produce and conserve as much of the family’s food requirements as possible. There should be a special effort made to can and conserve foods using the best methods available to prevent spoilage and to get the most food value from the efforts.
Rabies Fatal to Child in Harlan County
A warning to citizens of Pulaski County of the danger of death after a bite by a mad dog was issued this week by Dr. Joseph Lachman, director of the Pulaski County Health Unit, after an announcement Monday of the death of a child in Harlan from hydrophobia, which was caused by being bitten by a mad dog. Dr. Lachman stated this county had had approximately 15 persons under treatment in the past three months for rabies and although the mad dog epidemic had subsided here there still was danger.
Plexiglass Shoes Made by Former Somerset Woman
Miss Lera Colyer, of Louisville, formerly of Somerset, is gaining wide recognition because of the fairy-like plexiglass shoes that she has designed and are being sold by a Louisville store. For several years she has worked designing compacts in metal and leather for a Louisville manufacturing concern. When the war came along and metal and leather became vital materials, Miss Colyer went to the Chicago Institute of Designing to study under Maholy Hagy, a German refugee artist, to learn the technique of working with other materials and to get some new ideas. She was fascinated by plexiglass and its possibilities. She bought a supply of scrap material from aircraft factories and started to work. The result is a Cinderella shoe that follows the contour of the foot. An extended piece of plexiglass curls under to form a moderately high heel. It is tied on the foot with narrow strips of bright colored ribbon that can be laced around the leg to suit the wearer’s personality. Pieces of felt under the sole and heel break the friction of walking. … A Chicago manufacturing company is making preparations to manufacture the shoes, but in the meantime the designer herself is the chief and only production man. By hard work she is able to turn out four pairs a day. Miss Colyer’s plexiglass jewelry is also in demand, and she has made many beautiful designs that have met with popular favor.
More News from Local Communities:
-Lieut. and Mrs. Leslie Berry and daughter, Patsy, returned Monday from Bowling Green and are spending this week with his sister, Mrs. Cecil T. Williams.
-Mrs. M.D. Blanton is confined to her home on Jacksboro Street with painful bruises sustained in an automobile collision at the corner of Maple and Market Streets Sunday at noon.
-Miss Mary Vance Day joined friends from Covington at Cumberland Falls Saturday and spent the weekend at du Pont Lodge.
-Mrs. Frank M. Ellis broke a bone in her left ankle Friday afternoon while gathering wildflowers near Elihu. She is at her home on North Maple Street.
-Royce Flippin of New York City, executive secretary of the Naval Industrial Association, was the weekend guest of his parents, Judge and Mrs. Walter Flippin. Mr. Flippin, who served as Commander in the South Pacific for many months and who contracted fever in that sector, was given his discharge a short time ago by the Navy.
-Kenneth Wood Gibbs, infant son of Ensign and Mrs. Kenneth Gibbs of Fort Pierce, Fla., was baptized at the morning service Sunday at the Presbyterian Church. Among those from out of town who were here for the service were: Mrs. J.T. Wood, the maternal grandmother, Asheville, N.C., and Pfc. and Mrs. Ted Cathey and son, Ronnie, of Lexington.
-Mrs. Schuyler Hail is critically ill at her home on Monticello Street as the result of a paralytic stroke suffered late Tuesday afternoon at the A. Goldenberg Store. Her right side is affected. Many friends hope her condition will improve.
-Mrs. M.B. Huffaker sustained a fractured left hip in a fall Sunday afternoon at her home on College Street. She is in the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington and is reported to be resting as comfortably as could be expected. Her son, Morris Huffaker, and her granddaughter, Miss Dorothy Murrell, accompanied her to Lexington and remained with her. Her daughter, Mrs. Edgar Murrell, spent Tuesday with her. Many friends hope for her early recovery.
-Gene Hurt, sixteen-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Hurt, of Michigan, was seriously injured last week while playing ball at school. His leg was broken just above the ankle when the ball hit him. Gene has many friends in Somerset who regret to learn of his accident. He is the grandson of Mrs. Edgar Meece.
-Little Jo Agnes Jones is convalescing nicely at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. Basil Jones, on West Columbia Street after undergoing a tonsillectomy yesterday morning.
-Mr. and Mrs. George A. Joplin, Jr., were weekend guests of Governor and Mrs. Simeon S. Willis in Frankfort and attended the dinner at the Executive Mansion Saturday night.
-Seaman First Class and Mrs. Joseph Nelson announce the birth of a son, Gary Chandler, Tuesday, May 22. This is their second child and second son.
-Mrs. Delbert Sherman entertained with a party Saturday afternoon at her home on Ohio Street, in celebration of the fourth birthday anniversary of her daughter, Jeanne Louise. Fifteen young friends enjoyed games and contests. Refreshments were served.
-The Meece-Newell Realty Company sold at auction Thursday the home of Mr. and Mrs. George Wilson on Lincoln Street to Dr. James Jones; 118 building lots at the corner of Grande Avenue and Clements Avenue, belonging to Guy Benelli, to Dr. A.J. Wahle; and for the Wesley heirs the residence and personal property of the late Judge and Mrs. E.T. Wesley. The home was bought by Mrs. Dolores Guy.
-Robert Wright, Somerset High School student, received a laceration on his forehead this morning when he was struck by an automobile on College Street. He was able to return home after being treated at the Wahle Hospital.
Upcoming Events:-“Heaven Bound” will be presented at the Davis Chapel a.m.E. Church Thursday night, May 31. Admission will be 15 cents and 10 cents. The public is invited.
-A large crowd is expected to attend the singing to be held in the circuit court room at the court house Saturday night at eight o’clock by the Pulaski County Singing Association. E.K. Cook, president of the organization, said all county classes, choirs and quartets are invited to participate. … Mr. Cook said 100 extra chairs will be placed in the court room to accommodate the large crowd which is expected. There will be no admission charge and the public is invited.
-The Vacation Bible School of the First Methodist Church will open Monday morning, June 4, at 9:00 o’clock with Mrs. R.T. Brown as director. Mrs. Willis Wise will serve as superintendent of the beginners group; Mrs. Vola Padgett superintendent of the primary department, and Mrs. Abraham Newton superintendent of the junior department. The school will continue for two weeks and is open to children of all denominations.
Obituaries:-Funeral services for Wilson Colyer, 33, who died Monday in a sanatorium in Woodman, Colo., will be held tomorrow morning at the home on Richardson Drive with the Rev. L.D. Fisher and the Rev. Floyd D. Rose officiating. Burial will be in the city cemetery. Mr. Colyer was born in Cincinnati, but moved to this county at an early age and spent practically all of his life here. He was a graduate of Somerset High School, was well known and leaves many friends. Mr. Colyer was associated with his father, Add Colyer, in the operation of the Main Street Garage. He had been in poor health for several years and recently went to Colorado for treatment. Besides his father, he is survived by his wife, Mrs. Margaret Beck Colyer; two daughters, Wanda Ray and Rebecca Colyer; his mother, Mrs. Cora Colyer; and a sister, Mrs. Josephine Miller, Somerset.
-Funeral services and burial for Kenneth Richard Holmes, 11-day-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Holmes, who died Tuesday night at the home of his parents on Jasper Street, were held this morning in the city cemetery. He is survived by his parents and two sisters.
-Dr. Thomas Shaw Kennedy, 67, retired physician and native of Somerset, died Saturday at his home at Eustis, Fla., according to word received by relatives. He lived here for many years, being a stepson of the late Dr. George Reddish. He was a sergeant in Co. I, First Kentucky Regiment, that left here in 1898 during the Spanish-American War. He was the first member of the company to put his foot on the soil of Porto Rico. Dr. Kennedy engaged in the practice of medicine and later practiced in Washington before going to Florida. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Fannie Bradshaw Kennedy; a half-sister, Mrs. Nancy Reddish Gooch of Lexington, and two half-brothers, Dr. W.D. Reddish of Lexington and Dr. George F. Reddish of St. Louis. Many friends were saddened by news of his death.
-Funeral services for Mrs. Wynona Norfleet McDaniel, 55, wife of Roy J. McDaniel, who died Sunday morning at her home on North Main Street after an illness of several years, were held Monday afternoon at the residence with the Rev. Floyd D. Rose officiating. Burial was in the city cemetery. Mrs. McDaniel was a native of the Faubush section of this county, a daughter of the late Jesse Norfleet and Lee Ann Vanhoosier Norfleet, and spent her entire life here. She was a graduate of Somerset High School and attended Eastern State Teachers’ College in Richmond. For several years she was librarian at the Carnegie Library here. She and Mr. McDaniel were married October 5, 1910, and for a number of years they both held responsible positions with the Cumberland Wholesale Grocery Company here. In 1929 Mr. and Mrs. McDaniel organized the Royal Hatchery. At an early age Mrs. McDaniel joined the Methodist Church. She lived a Christian life and as long as her health permitted, she took an active part in church work. She possessed a pleasing personality, a friendly disposition, and leaves a host of friends. She bore her long period of suffering with patience. Besides her husband, she is survived by a brother, Dr. Carl Norfleet of Somerset.
Engagements:Miss Maxine Cox’s engagement to Robert Lee Allen EM 3/c, U.S.N., son of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Allen, of this city, is announced by her mother, Mrs. Desta Cox, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Somerset. The wedding will be solemnized in early summer.
Talking Politics:To the Citizens of Pulaski County: As you know, I am a candidate for Sheriff of your county subject to the will of the Republicans of the county. I am making this statement in reply to some of the politicians who are spreading statements in regard to me, that I have been a law violator and will not enforce the laws of our state and county if elected. If have violated the law — but as Jesus said at the well, “Let him that is without sin cast the first stone.” Because I have violated the law is no reason I will protect any man who violates the law if I am elected Sheriff. ... Your friend and neighbor, Walter E. “Buck” Gossett.
Editorial Comments:-So acute has the shortage of certain items of food become that a serious problem has arisen – that of how scarce items are to be distributed fairly to the public. Merchants have tried various methods, but none of them have proved satisfactory. Some sell “from under the counter,” but those who fail to receive the items are not at all pleased. Other merchants have a waiting list and “take orders” for scarce goods, but this also results in dissatisfaction – although it would seem this is the most fair method. Still others place all of their goods on the shelves as received, and it is a case of “first come, first served.” This latter method has resulted in large mobs flocking to the stores at the time shipments arrive, and a few fights have been reported with greedy shoppers being the participants. There are many who do not have the time to go to the stores and wait for the goods to arrive; many who do not have the inclination to brave the disorderly mobs. Those, of course, do not receive the shortening, meat, bananas and other scarce items. No matter which method the merchant employs, fair distribution is not achieved for there are a lot of people who shop at all of the stores for the scarce items and therefore get far more than their rightful share. In fact, shopping for scarce items has become almost a mania with many who are inclined to be hoggish. The situation is indeed serious and can be expected to become far more so if shortages become more acute.
-Yesterday was Memorial Day, an occasion for solemnity, for retrospection and for appraisal. It was an opportunity for us to think of the lives which have been lost in all of the wars of the past, to wonder if they have been sacrificed in vain, and to consider whether or not we are laying at the present time the foundation for a permanent and lasting peace. We paid tribute yesterday in ringing words to the more than 150 Pulaskians who have already given their lives in the present war. We praised the valor of those who died in 1917 and 1918 in a conflict they were told was to be the last the world should ever know. But did we dedicate ourselves to the task of continuing the fight of these brave men, to perpetuate peace and freedom? Only if this is achieved can we say our soldier dead have not died in vain. We have learned that eternal vigilance is the price of peace as well as of freedom. If a lasting peace is to be achieved there must be a world organization charged with the responsibility of keeping order among nations. Such an organization is being planned at San Francisco, and our prayers should be for the success of the conference. … In the years which lie ahead every citizen must talk, and write, and vote to insure the continued existence of the world peace program. We have learned that the world has grown so small, with the advent of air transportation, that we can no longer isolate ourselves. The things which occur in Tokyo, in Munich, in Rome, are of as vital concern to us as things which happen in Washington. The world organization will function — this time with the help and leadership of the United States — but our concern lies chiefly with its continued functioning over the years. Today, with the recollection still vividly upon us of the price in human life that our wars have cost, is an appropriate occasion to resolve that never will we allow ourselves to become apathetic to the functioning of the peace machinery which the United Nations are setting up. It will function just so long as every man, woman and child indicate an abiding desire for it to do so. Our boys must not have died in vain, and their fatherless children and grandchildren must not be sacrificed upon the altar of war.
School News:
-Sixty are scheduled to receive diplomas from Somerset High School at the graduation exercises next week. … State Superintendent of Public Instruction John Fred Williams, Frankfort, will deliver the commencement address Tuesday night. Superintendent P.H. Hopkins will preside and announce the prize winners. Principal W.B. Jones will present the diplomas. … Members of the senior class are: Barbara Akin, Becky Converse, Rosemary Corder, Charlcie Correll, Inez Criswell, Joyce Cundiff, Mary Jane Denney, Mary Deprato, Paula Dykes, Helen Edwards, Yvonne Edwards, Christine Gipson, Betty Lou Gregory, Shirley Hall, Madeline Hudson, Ernestine Jasper, Doris Jones, Gaynelle Jones, Betty Leece, Mary Leonard, Marilyn Minter, Mildred Mounce, Alice Murphy, Christine Muse, Eleanor Philips, Delores Taylor, Margaret Tohill, Flossie Turpin, Mildred Vitateau, Gerald Barnett, Harvey H. Berry, Charles Brown, Edward Brown, Fred Cross, Robert Curtis, Ralph Dobbs, Clyde Dobbs, Winfred Dodson, Robert Early, Norman Fuller, Roscoe Godbey, James Hagey, Harold Hahn, Jimmy Hargis, Charles Jones, Leroy Leigh, Dock McCartt, Benny Murphy, Charles Owings, James T. Phillips, William Reynolds, Elmer Richardson, Neil Scott, Bobby Sears, Richard Starnes, Stanley Tarter, Robert Thompson, Joe Vaught, Jack Waddle and Robert E. Wright.
-Five Dunbar High School students will receive their diplomas at commencement exercises in the school gymnasium at 8:00 o’clock tonight. Eleven eighth grade graduates will also be presented certificates. The Rev. William H. White, pastor of the St. Paul a.m.E. Church, Lexington, will deliver the commencement address. Principal G.P. Wilson will present the diplomas and prizes. The baccalaureate exercises were held at the school Sunday afternoon. The Rev. W.R. Munday, pastor of the Davis Chapel a.m.E. Church, preached the sermon. The Rev. W.B. Wood offered a prayer. Special music included a solo by John E. Bogle and spirituals. Members of the high school senior class are Vandola Fitzpatrick, Norma Christine Jones, Helen Louise Noble, Wanda Juanita Tobin, and Elizabeth Yancey. Members of the eighth grade class are Bernard Cunningham Jr., Farris Allen Fitch, Virgil Gaines, Raymond Louis Gillespie, Gladys Lee Goggins, Anna Luweeda Howard, Marvin Jones Jr., John Lawrence Jones, Edward Donald Mills, Frank Taylor Jr., and Mabel Walker.
-The members of the two sixth grades of the Central Building enjoyed a marshmallow roast at the park at the Pump House Friday night. Chaperones were their teachers, Miss Naoma Dodson and Mrs. Thelma Herrin.
Boy Scout News, Troop 79:
Those Scouts fortunate enough to be on hand Friday reported one of the finest meetings we have had this spring. Jack Gregory put on all events while Bob Boyd acted as scoutmaster. The program included Pat and Mike, shuffleboard, candle test, and icecakes. These activities called for alertness, good judgment and a sense of balance. A letter from Russell Bridges was then read. He is in India and wrote a very interesting description of the conflict. A letter from Lt. Bill Drake, a released German war prisoner, reached us also and we hope he is home for our next meeting. Our meeting closed with scout benediction. Saturday night found a group of our scouts on another overnight hike. Another group was out over the weekend working on tests and reptile study. From now on we will put emphasis on all outdoor work. A group of our boys is now on an Indian camp on Buck Creek.
Ads from your Local Businesses:
-A&P — Peaches, 33 cents/2 pounds. Cucumbers, 10 cents/pound. Eggs, 45 cents/dozen. Spaghetti, 12 cents/pound.
-Kroger — Soda crackers, 17 cents/pound. Green Giant peas, 18 cents/can. Campbell’s vegetable soup, 12 cents/can. Watermelons, 5 cents/pound.
-Margaret Louise Beauty Salon – For the lovely girl graduate, our special cold wave permanent. Soft, feature-flattering wave you can coax and comb into charming “up” or “down” coiffure. Have your individualized permanent now!
-Ben Franklin Store — Look lovelier, feel younger with these modern aids. Cro-Pax Watershed Corn Pads, 10 cents/package. Fragrant Mavis Talcum, 10 cents. Pond’s Make-up Pat, new cake type, 39 cents. Fresh deodorant for personal daintiness, 10 cents.
-J.J. Newberry Co. – Shop Newberry’s daily for hard-to-get merchandise. Kleenex, 2 boxes 25 cents. Hershey bars, 5 cents. Men’s Work Gloves, pre-war value, 27 cents. Above items on sale Friday and Saturday, or as long as they last.
-Pulaski Bakery – Choice desserts for wartime meals. Take home one of our delicious cakes or pies, shortcake, or some of our oven-fresh cookies. Avoid hot weather baking and at the same time add zest to your menus with some of our delicacies. Due to shortage of sugar and help it is imperative that all persons who wish to purchase cakes on Saturday place their orders on or before Friday of each week. We are keeping our pastries up to the same high standards of excellency — all are rich in vitamins.
-Dexheimer-Beaty Ford – One day – soon we trust – we will be “watching the Fords go by” in greater numbers than ever before, and you probably will be driving one! Why? Because the Ford of the future is going to be the sort of car you have always liked… and bought. It will be big, smartly styled, with real comfort and plenty of power. Naturally, it will be a car you can depend on – reliable in the finest Ford tradition. We hope you won’t have to wait long for your Ford of the future, but it will be well worth waiting for.
-Citizens National Bank – Congratulations, graduates! It’s a pretty topsy-turvy world our 1945 crop of High School graduates step out into. But your education and training will be of immense value as you join the ranks of forward-looking men and women working for world improvement based on freedom, tolerance and decency. Sincere congratulations, boys and girls, upon successful completion of your high school work.
In the Classifieds:
-For Sale – 7-room house, hardwood floors up and downstairs. All modern. Lights, water and bath. 1 mile from court house on West 80. Phone 745-R, Luther Childers.
-For Rent – 3-room unfurnished apartment. Upstairs. Lights and water furnished. Share bath. $20 per month. See Leslie Daniel, 301 Jacksboro St., City.
-Wanted – Two men immediately for service station work. Good pay, good hours. Standard Oil Company. Phone 154.
-Wanted – Person for general housework. Live in or out. $7.00 per week. Phone 243-R. Mrs. Dock McCartt, 212 May Street.
-For Sale – Dodge pickup with good tires. Call 123. W.D. Gover.
-Notice – City Café opened on Zachary Way. Come in if you want something good to eat. Good cooks and clean. Bill Barnett and wife.
-Lost – Ladies’ brown zipper billfold containing money and important papers. Reward if returned to Mrs. Claude Gritton at Pulaski Bakery.
-Lost – Will the person who found John Dikeman’s music in a big envelope in front of his house on Cotter Avenue Wednesday night please return it to his home or this office. Contained recital piece which can’t be replaced. Reward.
-Lost — $90.00 tied in handkerchief, near Eden Church last Monday. Reward if returned to Mrs. John Sewell, Dabney, or to Somerset Journal.
Showing This Week at the Virginia Theatre and Kentucky Theatre:
Uncertain Glory – Code of the Prairie – Brewster’s Millions – Stage Coach – The Crime Doctor’s Courage – Gentle Annie – The Song of Bernadette – National Velvet — Winged Victory — Beyond the Pecos — Earl Carroll Vanities — Sing Me a Song of Texas — To Have and Have Not — Tonight and Every Night
Recipe of the Week:
Seasonal treats such as cherry pie may still be enjoyed occasionally if sugar substitutes are used. From the Kentucky College of Agriculture and Home Economics comes this recipe in which honey takes the place of sugar.
Cherry Pie:
3 cups red sour pitted cherries
1 1/4 cups honey
1/4 cup cherry juice
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon butter
Combine the cornstarch and juice. Add honey and cook over a low flame until thick. Add well-drained cherries, then butter.
Pie crust:
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 cup lard
1/2 teaspoon salt
about 2 tablespoons ice water
Sift together the flour and salt. Cut in shortening. Add enough water to hold ingredients together. Mix with a fork to form a ball. Roll out dough 1/8 inch thick. Place in pie pan, fill with cherry mixture, and cover with criss-cross strips. Bake 10 minutes in a hot oven at 425 degrees, then for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
Menu: Chicken pie, sweet potatoes, string beans, combination vegetable salad, baking powder biscuits, cherry pie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.