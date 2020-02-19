WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man accused in the death of a Williamsburg woman, her husband, and her son was in Whitley County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.
Anthony Hester, 39, had two motions entered into court on his behalf Monday. The first was a motion to preserve evidence.
“It’s really about the samples that are at the crime lab right now,” Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling told reporters after Hester's motion hour. “They want to make sure that if something’s to be tested, and the testing of it it would destroy it, that they’re given an opportunity to object to it being destroyed, so they can have their own independent test done.”
The defense also asked that the court require the Commonwealth to inform them of any testing to be done to evidence at the crime lab. Bowling objected the Commonwealth being responsible in notifying the defense council of when testing would be performed. He said he had no problem with preserving evidence.
“I don’t have a problem with [it],” he said, adding, “I just don’t shoulder the obligation of them coordinating with the lab. That’s their responsibility, not mine.”
Hester’s attorney also filed a motion for discovery.
Hester’s team asked that they be able to search the scene of the crime. Bowling informed the court that the crime scene is a residence and that it is being lived in currently, but that he had no objections.
Hester’s motion for discovery also asked that any rough drafts created by police officers or lab technicians be turned over to the defense. Bowling objected.
“The law’s very clear, the defense is not entitled to rough drafts or notes that a police officer takes in the course of making their final report,” Bowling explained. “They wanted that discovered. Most people ask for it in every homicide case and it’s routinely overruled, but I supposed you don’t get anything if you don’t ask.”
The defense’s attempt of procuring rough drafts was overruled by the court.
Bowling and the Commonwealth filed a motion asking the court to have Hester submit hair for testing. Hester and his council had no objections. As a result, Hester is to submit 25 pulled hairs and 25 combed hairs for testing purposes.
A status update for Hester’s case is scheduled for Feb. 26.
Hester was one of three Indiana men arrested for the murder of Emogene Gardner Bittner, 36; Christopher Bittner, 24; and Robert Kennedy III, 16. The three were found dead in their Deep Branch Road home on Sept. 13, 2017. All three had died from strangulation, according to autopsies performed by the state medical examiner.
Emogene Bittner’s mother, Kathy Faulkner, entered the home that day to find her daughter’s body and called 911, indicating it was a possible suicide.
Faulkner said in the call: “I walked in and there was a plastic bag wrapped around her [Emogene Bittner’s] head, and she was laying in the floor.”
The dispatcher questioned Faulkner about the bag later in the conversation.
“A garbage bag,” said Faulkner, in the recording. “I have been having some problems out of some guys in Indiana, but I think that they put them in jail or something. I don’t know.”
The bodies of Christopher Bittner and Kennedy were later found in the backyard in a similar state to that of Emogene Bittner’s body. At that time, the sheriff’s department ruled out suicide and began investigating the scene as a triple homicide.
For more than a year, little information concerning the deaths were released by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, who initially was the chief investigating agency in the matter.
Law enforcement officials only maintained that they believed the suspects to be from out of state.
An investigation was launched in July 2018, and eventually led to the arrest of Hester and two other defendants, Darnel Chivers, 34, and Jeremy Hatfield, 35. The trio were arrested in December.
Hester was indicted in May 2019 on three counts of murder, one count of first-degree burglary, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.