Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd recently proclaimed June 20th as Lindsey Wilson College Day for the citizens of Somerset and Pulaski County, KY. The proclamation encouraged citizens to seek opportunities and services offered by Lindsey Wilson College that will assist them in their educational journey and enhance their intellectual and occupational aspirations.
“Providing quality educational opportunities at home for our residents is important in helping ensure their future success and a crucial part of building a strong workforce,” Keck stated. “We are grateful to Lindsey Wilson College for everything this institution does to offer opportunities in Somerset and Pulaski County for our residents to thrive.”
Lindsey Wilson College has over 13 Community College Campuses, including Somerset Community College, where we provide face to face instruction. We also offer graduate and undergraduate degrees that are available 100% online, making a quality education possible for working adults and students who wish to stay in their community to further their education. LWC provides seven degree-granting divisions, offering more than 30 undergraduate and three graduate level programs in the liberal arts, as well as select professional studies in counseling and nursing.
“I was happy to sign this proclamation with Somerset Mayor Alan Keck,” Todd said. “Higher education is a cornerstone of the American dream and Lindsey Wilson College makes it possible for so many of the young people here in Pulaski County to continue their education right here at home. The goal of community development is to do as much as we can to retain the talent that we have here in the Lake Cumberland Region. Pulaski County is home to some of the smartest high school students in the state and we appreciate Lindsey Wilson’s partnership with KCTCS and Somerset Community College for keeping some of those students in Pulaski County.”
The mission of Lindsey Wilson College is to serve the educational needs of students by providing a living-learning environment within an atmosphere of active caring and Christian concern where every student, every day, learns and grows and feels like a real human being. Lindsey Wilson College continues to strive to coordinate, strengthen, develop and extend educational opportunities, both online and in a seated format, locally, to the citizens of Pulaski County, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.