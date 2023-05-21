Deciding what to have for dinner each night can be a daily conundrum for many of us. Barriers often include deciding what to prepare and needing more time to prepare a full meal. By preparing at least portions of our meals in advance, we can regularly have home-cooked, nutritious meals.
Research shows that people who regularly do advanced meal preparation tend to consume more fruits and vegetables and eat a more balanced diet. If you have never tried meal prepping, start small and don’t invest much money. First, aim to prepare two to three meals per week in advance. Find nutritious recipes your family will enjoy and make a grocery list of the needed ingredients. Allow your family to chime in on the process or ask them if there is a new food or recipe they would like to try.
It is easier to set aside one day for grocery shopping and meal prepping as it cuts down on the number of times you must handle the food and gives you a set time to work meal prepping into your busy schedule. Include your family in the food preparation. Not only will it help spread the cooking responsibilities, but it will also teach your family basic cooking skills and balanced eating habits.
Remember food safety when preparing food. For example, when using a cutting board, slice vegetables before cutting meat. Store produce and meat separately to avoid contamination. While most people associate meal prepping with dinnertime, you can prepare quick breakfasts or use leftovers for lunches. When cooking dinner, make the most of your time in the kitchen. Clean the kitchen as you prepare food, chop veggies for a salad the next day, or slice some fruit for a quick grab-and-go snack for the family.
After preparing the food, store it in an airtight container and place it in the refrigerator or freezer, depending on how soon you plan to eat it. Consume refrigerated meals within five days. Freezing will allow you to store meals for a longer time. As you become a meal-prepping pro, you can watch for sales to stock up on food staples and increase the number of meals you prepare at home.
For more information on meal prepping, food safety, and balanced eating, contact the Pulaski County Extension Office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
While our local farmers have fresh strawberries for sale, let’s take advantage of the recipes we can share with strawberries.
Strawberry Salad
5 cups baby spinach
½ large cabbage head, chopped
1 cup raisins
1 cup grapes, halved.
1-pint strawberries, sliced
½ small red onion sliced thin
½ cup toasted and chopped pecans (optional)
Dressing
¾ cup plain regular yogurt
3 tablespoons honey
6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons Olive Oil
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Combine all salad ingredients together in a large bowl. Prepare salad dressing by mixing oil ingredients together in a jar, cover and shake well to combine. Pour dressing over salad mixture and toss to combine. Will yield 16 cups.
Each Pulaski Homemaker is encouraged to purchase their ticket to the County Annual Meeting. This will be Tuesday, June 20, at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center. The cost is $17 for the “Summertime Luau.” Registration with appetizers, bidding and hospitality will begin at 5:30 with dinner to follow at 6:00. Purchase your tickets at the Extension Office by Tuesday, June 6.
Free Card Making Class this Monday, May 22, starting at 9:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. Enjoy cutting and making beautiful cards you can share with others.
Calendar Food Demonstration Class will be making Tortilla Breakfast Pizza on Tuesday, May 23, starting at 11:30. Please call the office to register for the class at 679-6361.
Our local Farmers Market at 305 East Mt. Vernon Street will open on Saturday May 27 and will be open each Saturday from 8:00 to 2:00. Make plans to shop with our local farmers.
A Food Sample of Somerset will be held on Thursday, June 1 from 5:30 to 8:00 at the Pulaski County Judicial Center Plaza. Tickets are sold to sample delicious food products from local food providers at $1 each or 12 tickets for $10. All proceeds go to Operation Angel Care.
Need help with “Freezer Food Preservation?” We have free publications at the Pulaski County
Extension Office. The office is open 8:00 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.
Make a beautiful art quilt creation collage June 10, June 17, and June 24 at the Pulaski Extension Office. Janet Moran will be the instructor. You will need to call Janet at 325-234-3844 for materials needed and instructions.
The Pulaski County Relay for Life Cancer Rally will be held on Friday June 16 at the Center for Rural Development, starting at 6:00 pm. The Hilltoppers Extension Homemakers have a team, The Wendy’s Warriors” that you can donate money too if you desire.
