On August 4th, at 9:00 a.m., Meece Middle School held their annual “Jumpstart” Program for incoming fifth grade students.
Jumpstart is an event that helps fifth grade students’ transition to a new school. Students had an opportunity to tour the facility, talk with teachers, get their class schedules, learn school rules, and ease parent concerns with transportation and other school matters.
The Somerset FRYSC office welcomed the new students with a Somerset Briar Jumper T-Shirt. Then Gear-Up provide students, families and staff with a catered lunch from Downtown Deli. We are looking forward to a fantastic school year. Go Meece Jumpers!!!
