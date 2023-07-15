Michael Cathers, with 22 years of experience in the telecommunications industry in Pulaski county, now assumes the role of Account Director, at Accelecom.
Accelecom, a provider of next-gen telecommunications solutions, offers access to a state-of-the-art, secure, and scalable fiber optic network. This advanced network ensures fast data services and delivers higher-speed access at market-leading prices for local governments, schools, healthcare facilities, and businesses.
OpenFiber Kentucky, operating under the Accelecom brand, was born from the KentuckyWired project, an initiative that successfully deployed over 3,000 miles of high-capacity fiber optic cable across every county in Kentucky. Serving as the only statewide fiber optic network, it connects all 120 counties in the Commonwealth, facilitating connectivity between government offices, educational institutions, hospitals, and private businesses.
Accelecom serves as the gateway to accessing the KentuckyWired fiber network, providing next-gen, secure and scalable solutions to empower the entire state of Kentucky.
