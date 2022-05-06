Mike Jones awarded the James Madison Graduate Fellowship

Southwestern High School U.S. History teacher Mike Jones was recently awarded the prestigious James Madison Graduate Fellowship. The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation offers $24,000 James Madison Graduate Fellowships to individuals desiring to become outstanding teachers of the American Constitution at the secondary school level. Fellowship applicants compete only against other applicants from the states of their legal residence. As funding permits, the Foundation plans to offer one fellowship per state per year.
One secondary teacher from each state is awarded the fellowship each year. Jones will use the $24,000 scholarship money to compete a masters in history at the institution of his choice. He will also get to attend an all-expense paid month trip to Washington D.C., where he will attend Georgetown University. Jones will hear lectures from various historians, statesmen, and professors. And also the local teacher will get to take tours at historical sites within the area.
The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation was established by Congress in 1986 to improve teaching about the United States Constitution in secondary schools. The Foundation is an independent agency of the Executive Branch of the federal government. Funding for the Foundation's programs comes from Congress and generous contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations. The Foundation has a Board of Trustees, and its daily operations are directed by a president and a small staff. The Foundation's office is located in Alexandria, Virginia.
James Madison Fellowships were created to honor Madison's legacy and Madisonian principles by providing support for graduate study that focuses on the Constitution--its history and contemporary relevance to the practices and policies of democratic government. The benefits of the fellowship program are manifold and lasting.
Fellowship recipients have a unique opportunity to strengthen their research, writing, and analytical skills. In the process, they form professional ties that can significantly influence their career aspirations. Fellows gain a deeper understanding of the principles of constitutional government, which they in turn transmit to their students. In this way, the James Madison Fellowships ensure that the spirit and practical wisdom of the Constitution will guide the actions of future generations of American citizens.
Jones has been teaching at Southwestern High School for nine years. Jones teaches Advanced Placement and general U.S. History courses at Southwestern. Jones graduated for Southwestern High School in 2007 and from Morehead State University in 2013.
