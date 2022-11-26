The talk of the town 70 years ago this week mostly centered around good news – with the exception of a scary incident in downtown Somerset which could very well have destroyed a landmark.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in 1952, from the pages of the Nov. 27, 1952, Somerset Journal.
Miracle Saves Men in Explosion
Only a miraculous turn of fate kept more than one man from injuries Saturday night when an explosion from a gas-filled furnace room damaged the Municipal Building. The blast, occurring at 11:20, shook the entire building like an earthquake, blew out plate glass windows of the Police Station, and left Louis Linville, gas furnace repairman, with first degree burns. … The force of the ignited gas ran from the furnace room through corridor and doorways leading to the Police Station, splintering a door and cracking walls. The other two men in the building were Patrolman Vernon Turner … and Fireman Kenneth Stringer. … The explosion was heard throughout the city, and residents near the Municipal Building, corner of College and Mt. Vernon Streets, felt the concussion.
Milk Producers Outlook Good
Pulaski County dairy farmers have raised their standards so much that there is a greater demand than they can supply, and the time has come for others to get into the milk-producing business. This report and optimistic outlook highlighted talks before the annual banquet of the Somerset Graded Milk Producers Association at Pulaski County High School Friday night. Dr. Carl Norfleet, director, County Health Department, told the dairy group he was “wonderfully impressed” with the improvement of Pulaski County dairy farms. He congratulated them for maintaining high sanitary standards, reporting that the bacteria count is “exceptionally low.” Dr. Norfleet spoke also of danger in the use of unpasteurized milk, and the ravages of undulant fever. O.M. Haynes, sanitarian of the County Health Department, told the farmers they are “doing a very good job, but you must keep a constant watch and not let the standards fall.” Doc Frank Newell, president of the association, said the increased demand for milk had caused an “acute” shortage. He said the increase is due to improvement in the product.
Christmas Lights to Shine Dec. 1
Somerset’s business district will be ablaze with gay Christmas decorations Monday night, Dec. 1, at 6:00 o’clock. James Haney is chairman of the Chamber of Commerce committee that solicited funds for the purchase of the new strings of lights and ornaments to give the community that Christmas look. Austin Brinegar is in charge of putting up the decorations. It is planned to give Somerset its most attractive yule attire in years. Somerset stores will be open Monday night for two or three hours and will have Christmas merchandise on display.
Silver Anniversary of Kiwanis Brings Hours of Fun Program
A program of humor, music, dancing, and prizes marked the silver anniversary of Somerset Kiwanis Club Thursday night, Nov. 20, in the ballroom of the Hotel Beecher. … Mr. (Homer) Neikirk … presented “Legion of Honor” certificates and silver pins to six members who have a record of 25 years in Kiwanis. They went to M.E. Burton, Ben D. Smith, C.J.P. Carver, Harold Cundiff, S.O. Newell, and Watt Thornton.
Stolen Auto Found By New Jersey Police
Police Chief Harold Catron reported Monday that an automobile stolen from the driveway of Dr. Morris R. Holtzclaw on Oct. 22 had been found abandoned in Trenton, N.J. Chief Catron said New Jersey State Police notified him by radio that the car, a 1951 Pontiac sedan, was recovered by the New Jersey Criminal Intelligence Service.
Private New in Korea
Pvt. Orville A. New, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe New, Somerset, Ky., has joined the Army’s 519th Military Police Battalion in Korea. Assigned to Company A of the battalion as a mechanic, he was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky., before his transfer to the Far East. The MP unit is responsible for traffic control and law enforcement in support of other U.S. Eighth Army forces.
Mt. Victory Private Serving in Japan
Pvt. Hearshel C. Farmer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Farmer, Mt. Victory. Ky., is now serving in Japan with the 24th Infantry Division. Now receiving intensive field training, his unit is part of the security forces in Japan. Before being rotated out of the line early in 1952, the 24th spent 19 months in Korea. Farmer, who entered the Army in April 1951, is a crewman in the Sixth Tank Battalion’s Company C.
Selective Service Calls Three for December
The local Selective Service office today reported the names of three Pulaski Countians who will be inducted into the armed forces on Dec. 8. They are Marvin A. Warner, Nancy; Beecher Eugene Cornett, Somerset; and Chester Ray Abbott, West Science Hill.
Cotton Shop Goes Under New Owners
Mrs. Cecil Haynes and Mrs. Wm. Cummins have purchased The Cotton Shop from Mrs. Arnold Dutton and took charge of the business Nov. 19. Mrs. Dutton has owned and operated the shop the past two years. Mrs. Haynes and Mrs. Cummins have had much experience in this line of business, each having been employed at the Fair Store for the past six years.
Junior Woman’s Club Dance at the Armory Saturday Night
The Junior Woman’s Club is sponsoring a dance at the Armory Saturday night at 9:00 o’clock. Tickets may be obtained by contacting members of the club.
Mrs. H.H. Smith Celebrates Ninety-Seventh Anniversary
Mrs. H.H. Smith celebrated her ninety-seventh birthday anniversary Monday, Nov. 24, at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Dudley E. Denton, on Maple Street. Mrs. Smith is in excellent health and her mind is clear and keen. Her many friends extend congratulations and best wishes. [Writer’s note: Mrs. Smith’s other daughter, Bess Barnett, would live less than two weeks after this birthday celebration. Mrs. Smith (her name was Para Lee) would live to be 99 years old, passing away in Feb. 1955.]
Community News:
-Mr. and Mrs. John G. Prather and sons, Johnny and Jerome, left Wednesday to spend Thanksgiving in Salyersville with Mrs. Prather’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert K. Moore.
-Mrs. Edd Moore purchased a piano last week.
-Claude R. Wesley of the Air Force, who is stationed in Albany, Ga., visited Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wilson and Mrs. Mattie Wesley Wednesday afternoon.
-Lt. Jack Ford from Lyndall Air Force Base, Fla., spent the week end with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Ford.
-James B. Cooke, D.K., U.S. Navy, who is stationed at Norfolk, Va., was at home for a short visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. O. Cooke, Saturday night and Sunday.
-Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Boone, Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Ford and Lt. Jack Ford, motored to Stanford and spent the afternoon with Mrs. Ford’s mother, Mrs. M.C. Floyd, Sunday.
-Alvin Lewis Hudson received painful burns last week while cleaning a motor at the Standard Armature Works.
-Bobby Lawrence Ford, of Cincinnati, spent the week end with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Ford. He brought his mother an electric sewing machine for her birthday.
This week in local sports: Ferguson Defeats Nancy 46-45
The Ferguson Warhorses, winning their fourth straight victory, outlasted the Nancy Dragons Friday, 46-45, in an exciting game. Those who entered the scoring line for Ferguson were J. Jones and McFarland, 11 each; Jennings, 10; Denham and Corder, seven each, and Cowan, 3. High for the Dragons was Warner with 18 points.
Jumper Cagers Get Five Men from Last Year
Somerset High School will open its basketball season at Science Hill Dec. 5. The first practice sessions were held this week by Coach William Marshall Clark with five lettermen, Reeves Jackson, Conley Newton, Bob Flynn, George Mitchell and Clovis Phelps, returning. Other candidates for the team are Joe Graybeal, Basil Jones, Gene Waddle, Kenny Bodie, Charles Flynn and Burton Hacker. All members of last year’s starting five, H. B. Marcum, Bill Sears, Bill Adams, Donnie Smith, Ronnie Smith and Bob Neikirk, were lost by graduation.
Annual Gridiron Banquet Tuesday
The fortieth annual football banquet of Somerset High School, honoring the 1952 Briar Jumpers and coaches, will be held Tuesday night at 6:30 o’clock in the high school building. … Coach William M. Clark will present the letters to the qualified members of the squad and briefly review the season, one of the most successful in several years. Several Somerset H.S. graduates who have made outstanding records with college teams this year, including Jim Williams, University of Louisville, Dick Holmes of Centre, and Ray Correll and Dick Mitchell of the University of Kentucky, have been invited as honor guests by the athletic association. Tickets for the banquet are $2.00 each.
This week’s local advertisements:
-Shop at Union Supply Co., 217 E. Mt. Vernon St., for toys and gifts, including a Wonder Horse for $16.95, a Texas Ranger double holster set for $4.98, a Flash Gordon space outfit for $4.98, or a portable electric phonograph for $27.95.
-“Toy Town is open” and Santa Claus is coming to the Jack N’ Jill Shop Nov. 27 and 28. “Free gifts for all the kiddies, and Cumberland Studio will be on hand to make your picture sitting on Santa’s knee.”
-Consider Somerset Undertaking Co.. Inc., Funeral Directors and Embalmers, Kenneth Gibbs, manager, for your funeral needs. … “The additional space provided by our new funeral home will enable us to serve the public better and more adequately. Our new home is one of the most modern and complete to be found in this section of the state.”
-At the A. Goldenberg Furniture Store, W. Mt. Vernon St.: Tomorrow is Philco Day. Get a 17-inch 1953 model Philco TV set for $199.95 and up.
-M.N. Berry on N. Main Street is featuring a Frigidaire “Thrifty-30” Electric Range for $219.75. This 30-inch wide oven is large enough to bake six pies at once or roast a 35 lb. turkey.
-“Big time professional wrestling every Wednesday night at the National Guard Armory, 8:15 p.m. featuring the nation’s top wrestling talent.”
Classified ads:
-FOR SALE — Homemade Fruit Cakes made to order. Phone 953-R. Mrs. Elsie Lewis, 110 Farmer Ave.
-FOR RENT — Three room furnished apartment with bath. Also two room furnished apartment with bath, coal furnace and gas. See Mrs. J.F. Miller, 803 E. Mt. Vernon St.
-FOR RENT — Large four room upstairs apartment with bath and hall. Gas furnace. Desirable location. 309 College St. Phone 124-R.
-NOTICE — Send your linen to the laundry at least once a month to keep it white. Somerset Laundry and Dry Cleaners, 123 S. Main. Phone 39.
Showing this week at the Family Drive In, the Virginia Theatre, and the Kentucky Theatre:
Two Weeks to Live – Hold That Ghost – Mountain Rhythm – The Dalton Women – Hillbilly Blitzbreig – Rocket Ship – Mars Attacks the Earth – The Merry Widow – Desperadoes Outpost – Without Warning – Son of Ali Baba – To Have and Have Not – O’Henry’s Full House – Back at the Front – Springfield Rifle – The Snows of Kilimanjaro
Due to the uncertainty of the weather your Family Drive In Theatre will close for the winter the night of Dec. 1. Once again may we thank the many thousands who spent their evenings with us. We will be back with you in the spring with big and better pictures.
