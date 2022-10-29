Hello, Pulaski County! It’s good to be back in the pages of the Commonwealth Journal!
I know the late Don White and Bill Mardis both thoroughly enjoyed bringing you news from the past, and now I consider it a great honor to be able to continue the tradition. As a lover of local history, I’m sure I’ll enjoy delving into our archives to find stories to share as well.
For the next several weeks, we will be turning our newspaper pages all the way back to the fall of 1952 – 70 years ago. Are you old enough to remember these days?
With an election around the bend, the county was preparing for a visit from the nation’s second in command; it seemed to be good news that tobacco use was reaching an all-time high; and Somerset’s city council was dealing with flooding issues, a situation which has seemed to plague areas of the city for decades.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in 1952, from the pages of the Oct. 30, 1952, Somerset Journal:
Barkley to Speak Here Tomorrow
Somerset will be honored by a visit of (U.S.) Vice President Alben W. Barkley tomorrow afternoon. He will speak at the Eighth Congressional District Democratic Rally at the Virginia Theatre at 1:00.
First Reading and Approval Given Ordinances for Sewer Bond Sale
-The first step was taken by the City Council at its meeting Monday night to extend and improve the city sewer system. First readings and approval were given two ordinances, one providing for the issuance and sale of a $760,000 sewer disposal system revenue bond issue, and the other for a new rate schedule for users of the municipally owned system.
-The Council … directed a traffic light be placed at the intersection of Walnut Street and Bourne Avenue in the interest of protecting especially the children of the Parker School.
-Councilman Varna Holt urged that the city take steps now to alleviate the water drainage condition on North College Street near the Somerset Locker Plant before the winter rains came. … Frequently North College Street in front of the locker plant is flooded during heavy rains.
-A general discussion of repairing sidewalks and making street improvements followed but the Council again ran into the question of financing. It was pointed out by Councilman Chester Copeland that the city was heavily in debt and that the recent assessment of property for tax purposes was lower than last year. …(Councilman) Kelly … recommended that requisition orders be issued for all purchases. Mayor Offutt took exception to Mr. Kelly’s remarks and said that beginning Oct. 28 nothing, not even a screw, would be bought by the city until the Council first approved the purchase.
Trial Here Today
(A 62-year-old) turnkey in the Pulaski County jail was being tried in Pulaski Circuit Court today on a charge of malicious shooting and wounding with intent to kill. He shot and wounded (a 26-year-old male) when the latter was a prisoner in the jail Sept. 27. (The turnkey) entered a plea of self defense.
More Tobacco Likely to be Used In ‘52
The use of tobacco is expected to reach a new high this year. The Agriculture Department said today tobacco consumption per person 15 years and older in the United States probably will be the highest on record, with cigarettes accounting for four fifths of the total. The average in 1952 is at a rate of about 10 cigarettes a day per person, more than twice as much as in the late 1930’s.
Police Recover Stolen Missouri Car
A 1951 gray Plymouth sedan, stolen in St. Louis, Mo., was recovered here Friday morning by Chief of Police Harold Catron and Patrolman Vernon Turner. The keys had been left in the car which had been parked in a lot belonging to Waide Hughes on Cherry Street just off N. Maple Street.
Car Stolen Wednesday Has Not Been Found
A 1951 Pontiac sedan, belonging to Dr. Morris Holtzclaw and parked in his driveway on Harvey’s Hill, was stolen at 8:30 o’clock October 22. The keys had been left in the ignition switch.
Davis Car Burglarized on Maple Street
Someone burglarized the car of Harold Davis, which he had parked in front of 337 North Maple Street Friday night, while he attended the high school football game. The thief stole a man’s jacket with fur collar, a pair of fur lined gloves and a pair of ladies’ tan slippers. The car had not been locked by the owner when he parked it.
Rev. W.R. Munday is Returned as Pastor
The Rev. W.R. Munday was returned to the Davis Chapel a.m.E. Church as pastor by the Kentucky Conference of African Methodist Churches this week. … He will be serving his 18th consecutive year as pastor of the Somerset Church. He has made a splendid record here and his many friends are delighted that he will continue to serve here.
Two are Killed in Traffic Mishap
An automobile accident claimed the lives of two at 3:50 o’clock Tuesday morning when their auto crashed into the concrete railing of an underpass on Alexandria Pike, Southgate, Ky. The victims were Mrs. Dorothy Cassidy Schmidt, 26, daughter of Hayden and Ida Ballou Cassidy, Ashurst Avenue, Somerset, and her husband, Robert Schmidt, 30, of Highland Heights, who were killed instantly. … Mr. Schmidt assisted his father, Peter Schmidt, in the operation of a Newport night club. He was formerly manager of the swank Beverly Hills Country Club. Mr. and Mrs. Schmidt were married 18 months ago. (Writer’s note: Mrs. Schmidt’s maiden name was Cassada, not Cassidy.)
James and Charles Sexton on Leave
A/2c James H. Sexton of Robbins Air Force Base, Ga., and A/3c Charles A. Sexton of Camp Carson, Colorado, have been visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. S.I. Sexton, at Ferguson. James has been in service one year, Charles has been in service eight months and will return to an air base at Reno, Nevada, at the conclusion of his leave.
Burton and Hart Serving on Carrier
Serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Essex in the Far East, are two Somerset, Ky., area men, Huston C. Burton, seaman, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dewitt Burton of Delmer, and Ed Hart, airman, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.C. Hart of West Somerset.
Landed Two Fish
Mrs. Cassie Owens and Richard Owens of Lexington and Virgil Meece of Pisgah spent Sunday fishing on Lake Cumberland and Mrs. Owens had an unusual experience. She spotted a fish near the side of the boat and dipped her net into the water to get it. When she brought the net out of the water she discovered she had landed two fish instead of one. Apparently a bass was attempting to swallow a catfish when she lowered the net and caught both of them.
Community News
Nancy
-The home of Mr. and Mrs. Loren Tucker was burned last Wednesday. The Tuckers were not at home when the fire started from the inside of the house. Neighbors saved most of the furniture but all of their canned fruit was lost.
-S.N. Lawrence C. Pierce, who has served with the United States Navy for four years, has received his discharge, and is at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Everett Pierce.
Burnside
-The Burnside Parent-Teacher Association is sponsoring a Hallowe’en Carnival October 31 at the Burnside High School Gymnasium. Supper will be served at six o’clock. The main event will start at seven o’clock. Admission is five cents for the masked and ten cents for the unmasked. Contests and prizes for all. Everyone is invited to attend.
Eubank
-Mr. and Mrs. John Horton will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Sunday, November 9.
Shepola
-Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Redmond have purchased the Sardis No. 1 school building from Junior Gover. They are remodeling it and planning to move to it soon.
Game of the Week:
The Briar Jumpers beat Hazard 18-6 in Somerset’s homecoming game.
This week’s advertisements from local businesses:
-Shop at A&P Food Store, where you can buy a 2-pound box of crackers for 39 cents, cans of Heinz pork & beans for 15 cents each, and a 25-pound bag of flour for $1.49.
-Jack N’ Jill Shop has 3 pairs of socks, corduroy caps with ear flaps, and overalls, all for $1 each.
-Get your grain drill inspected and serviced at Baisley Hardware & Implement Co.
-Come to Carl Dick’s Store in Science Hill, formerly Four Bros., for groceries, meals, dry goods, and Star brand shoes.
In the Classifieds:
-For Sale — Five room house, bath, large lot, wall to wall carpets in two rooms. Located at 113 Hawkins Ave. Conveniently located for school and town.
-For Sale — New brick home, 418 Clements Ave. Has living room, dining room combined, 3 bedrooms, full size basement and garage. Kitchen has tile floor, built-in cabinets. Has coal furnace with gas conversion burner. Priced at $12,500 with down payment of $3,300 and $9,200 financed through FHA, payments running about $70 per month. Payments include taxes, insurance, principle, and interest.
-Notice — Recently opened radio and TV service. Prompt, expert service on all makes with new modern testing equipment. Guaranteed work and parts at a reasonable charge. Gene’s Radio and TV Service, corner of Cotter and High Streets.
-Announcing — The Opening of Martha’s Beauty Shoppe, Located at Johnnie C. Dick’s Motel at Science Hill. Operated by Martha Hubble Eldridge. Open evenings by appointment.
Showing this week at Family Drive In, the Kentucky Theatre, and the Virginia Theatre:
Frankenstein — Dracula — Thundering Caravans — Gobs and Gals — One Minute to Zero — Just Across the Street — Hong Kong — Ride, Rider, Ride — Joe Palooka in the Squared Circle — Two Tickets to Broadway — The Gunman — In the Navy — Toughest Man in Arizona
