The Rotary Club of Somerset (Noon Club) will soon celebrate its 100th year in the local area. The Noon Club began on November 30, 1923. Famous for its Pancake Fry, it has a long history of service to our community and will be serving up pancakes again this year on Election Day.
From that long history of service, the Rotary Club of Somerset-Pulaski County (Morning Club) grew from the original Noon Club in 1998 to meet the need of professionals unable to attend a lunch meeting. The Morning Club has just celebrated its 25th year with its new officer installation for 2023-24 on June 29th.
Outgoing President Tammy Cranfill told its members, “This club has, you have had another productive year of service, completing over 700 hours of service, exceeding our goals and receiving the Citation Award from Rotary International.”
This year the club has donated over $14,000 to organizations in the community including Be the Village, Eastern Kentucky flood relief, Project 58:10, 5:16 Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Disease Respite Center, Night to Shine, Imagination Library, Young Entrepreneurs Program, God’s Food Pantry, and Burnside Elementary Robotics Program.
In addition to monetary donations, time and talent were provided to other projects including Habitat for Humanity Half Marathon, Project 58:10 5K, a blood drive, Alzheimer’s Walk to Remember, highway clean up, and traveling to Eastern Kentucky to assist with flood clean up.
While the Noon Club is known for the pancake fry, the Morning Club is perhaps known best for its International Dinner and ramp builds, completing three ramps this year.
“We began building ramps our first year (1998) and have continued to do so ever since,” stated Cranfill. “Early on, we focused primarily on ramps for children with physical disabilities, but now include individuals of all ages with physical and health limitations who are financially unable to make their residences accessible. We have historically been a club that enjoys the ‘doing’ part of service. We strive to live out Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self’.”
The primary fundraiser to support projects for the Morning Club is their International Dinner held each year on the first Saturday in March.
“The community and international cooks have been tremendous in their support of this event,” Cranfill stated. “Their generosity enables us to be generous.”
The funds are not just used for the local projects. Because it is an international event, the club commits the largest percentage of funds to a variety of international projects in honor of the cooks.
“This year, we partnered with the Rotary Club of Lublin Centrum, Poland to provide $6,000 in funds for a building completion to house 30 Ukranian refugee mothers and their children as well as installation of an emergency electricity system for the Rotary Peace Shelter in Bryukhovichi, for the ARK Foundation serving women with children who have hearing and speech disorders, and a portion for inclusion with earthquake relief in Syria,” stated Cranfill. “We also partnered with the ‘We Serve’ Foundation out of Lexington to assist projects for India including $900 for bore wells, $990 water improvement for the Happy School project, and $1,425 for purchasing desks and benches for students.
The local Morning Rotary Club was able to donate $3,000 to Shelterbox for earthquake relief in Turkey, and assisted the Lexington Rotary Club in our Rotary District for international work in Uganda and our own Leslie County for a water project there. In all, the local club donated nearly $20,000 to international projects including Polio Plus, the flagship service project of Rotary International.
“I am proud of our members,” Cranfill vaunted. “They made my job easy as president this year. Nate Fisher is incoming president. He will be an outstanding leader and is already full of ideas for projects in the upcoming year.”
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support its peace efforts and end polio forever. Rotary is a worldwide network of 1.4 million people of action who tackle the most persistent problems in our communities while building professional and leadership skills through meaningful connections.
The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster:
FIRST: The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service;
SECOND: High ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society;
THIRD: The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business, and community life;
FOURTH: The advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service. (RI, 2023)
“These guiding principles of Rotary have been developed over many years to offer Rotarians a strong, common purpose and direction,” Cranfill stated. “They serve as a foundation for our relationships with each other and the action we take in our neighborhoods and in our world.”
Individuals interested in being a part of Rotary can visit either club, Wednesdays at noon at Mellow Mushroom, Thursdays at 7:00 a.m. in the Energy Center, or reach out to any of our members. We would welcome people with hearts for service.” More information about Rotary International can be found at www.rotary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.