Somerset residents looking to overcome addiction now have a new local “easy start” option for treatment. BrightView, an outpatient addiction treatment program serving thousands of patients in Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Delaware, Massachusetts, and North Carolina, announces the opening of a new outpatient addiction treatment center. Located at 30 Medpark Square Drive, Somerset, BrightView’s new center provides accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet outpatient setting.
Effective addiction treatment is increasingly important in Pulaski County. In Kentucky, afflicted with high rates of addiction, overdose deaths rose by nearly 15% from 2020 to 2021, according to a report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. Fentanyl was identified in more than 70% of those cases.
BrightView’s programs include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder. Each program is personalized to meet the goals and needs of patients, ensuring the best chances of long-term success.
“Thank you for treating me like a human and not just a lost cause,” said a Kentucky BrightView patient. “This place saved my life and my family. I am forever grateful.”
Patients can transform many areas of their lives by engaging with the center’s case management services to find safe housing, reliable transportation, access to food, and even preparation for jobs. In fact, unemployment rates among BrightView patients decrease by 50% on average in the first 90 days of treatment.
“The number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations is staggering,” said Rhonda Roper, BrightView’s Vice President of Clinical Services in Kentucky. “Our Somerset location gives us the opportunity to tackle this critical public health issue with a sense of urgency and the highest-quality medical care available.”
People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day, and walk-ins are welcome until 3:00 pm on weekdays. For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than four hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.
In addition to helping individuals and their families, effective outpatient addiction treatment reduces pressure on the criminal justice system and local hospitals. BrightView patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70% on average during their first 90 days in the outpatient program. Patients also report a 33% reduction in emergency room visits in the first three months and a 50% reduction after one year.
About BrightView:
Founded in 2015, BrightView provides comprehensive, evidence-based outpatient addiction treatment to thousands of patients in recovery from substance use disorder throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Delaware, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.
The organization’s more than 70 centers provide a practical treatment approach that includes medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, and wraparound social services, as well as work on co-occurring disorders. Locations are generally able to dispense medication on-site, which makes treatment comfortable and convenient for patients.
BrightView’s compassionate and professional staff create an accessible and welcoming environment for physical and emotional healing. BrightView is committed to treating each patient with respect, providing positive reinforcement, and achieving long-term wellness. To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com.
